Spanish Midfielder Oriol Romeu Returns to Barcelona on Three-year Deal
1-MIN READ

Spanish Midfielder Oriol Romeu Returns to Barcelona on Three-year Deal

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 14:22 IST

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona signed Oriol Romeu (Reuters)

FC Barcelona signed their former player Oriol Romeu from Girona FC on a deal until 30 June 2026.

Barcelona has re-signed former academy player Oriol Romeu from Girona with the midfielder signing a three-year deal, the LaLiga champions said on Wednesday.

Romeu came through Barca’s youth academy and made his senior team debut in 2010 before moving to Chelsea a year later. The 31-year-old also has spent nine years in the Premier League - two at Chelsea and seven with Southampton, two in La Liga- one year at each of Valencia and Girona, and one in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart.

He spent a year at Girona where he was a crucial figure clocking up more than 3,000 minutes to guide them to 10th before making his return to Barca, with 20-year-old midfielder Pablo Torre moving the other way on loan.

Romeu has a buy out clause is set at 400 million euros.

“Romeu has great experience and knows the club from his previous spell as a blaugrana and the style of play Xavi Hernandez wants to impress on his team," Barca said in a statement.

“The midfielder has shown what he can do in LaLiga and will look to perform right from the off."

Romeu is Barca’s fourth signing in the close season after Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez while Vitor Roque will join the club next year.

(With inputs from Agencies)

