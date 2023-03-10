CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Spezia vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 01:15 IST

La Spezia, Italy

Spezia vs Inter Milan Live Streaming of Serie A 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Serie A 2022-23 between Spezia and Inter Milan Live Streaming

Last few weeks have been simply dreadful for Italian football club Spezia. With 21 points from 25 matches, Spezia currently find themselves in the 17th spot in the Serie A standings. Leonardo Semplici’s men last claimed a victory earlier this year in January during a Serie A match against Torino.

After failing to secure a win in their last eight matches across all competitions, Spezia are now all set to host mighty Inter Milan on Saturday. The Serie A encounter between Spezia and Inter Milan will take place at the Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia, Italy. In their last meeting, the Nerazzurri had claimed a convincing 3-0 win over Spezia.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan head into the game after getting the better of Leece 2-0. Simone Inzaghi’s men are placed in second position on the Serie A points table.

Ahead of the Serie A 2022-23 match between Spezia and Inter Milan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Spezia and Inter Milan be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Spezia and Inter Milan will take place on March 11, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Spezia vs Inter Milan be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Spezia and Inter Milan will be played at the Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia, Italy.

At what time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Spezia vs Inter Milan begin?

The Serie A match between Spezia and Inter Milan will begin at 1:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Spezia vs Inter Milan Serie A match?

Spezia vs Inter Milan Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Spezia vs Inter Milan Serie A match?

Spezia vs Inter Milan Serie A match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Spezia vs Inter Milan Possible Starting XI:

Spezia Predicted Starting Line-up: Bartlomiej Dragowski, Kelvin Amian, Ethan Ampadu, Dimitrios Nikolaou, Arkadiusz Reca, Mehdi Bourabia, Albin Ekdal, Daniele Verde, Kevin Agudelo, Emmanuel Quartsin Gyasi, M’Bala Nzola

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Andre Onana, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Robin Gosens, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

