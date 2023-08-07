Sporting CP Unviel New Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Jersey with CR7 Emblazoned on 3rd Kit

Sporting CP have released a stunning black and gold jersey that will serve as their third kit for the 2023-24 season.

The design will be honouring the Portuguese footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who played his first professional match for the Lisbon-based side.

On the 20th anniversary of Ronaldo’s debut, which came on September 29, 2002, during a 4-2 loss against SC Braga, Sporting CP will be seen sporting the classic retro jersey for the upcoming season.

The special kit is modelled on the one that Ronaldo wore in his debut professional campaign.

The jersey will also have the words CR7 on the right.

Sporting explained their new kit in a statement on the club’s official website: “Travel back in time with us to 2003. It’s the 6th of August. Imagine you are at the grand opening of the new Estadio Jose Alvalade. The referee is about to kick off the match against Manchester United FC… We’ve returned to this moment, recaptured the best of this day and the best of what is Made In Sporting.

“We now invite you to go back to the future, 20 years ahead and five Ballon d’Or awards later. It’s the 6th of August 2023. It’s our home’s anniversary, and we have prepared a very special gift for you. Introducing our new Lion Skin, inspired by the kit used in 2003, celebrating the 20 years of Estadio Jose Alvalade’s existence. A unique jersey that completes a virtuous triangle between Sporting CP, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Nike. The best in the world, united in one, and a memorable jersey."

A nova pele do Leão foi desvendada e já está na #LojaVerde3.º Equipamento 2023/2024 também disponível em https://t.co/1PJuZSQKZU pic.twitter.com/j97rDPYaVi — Sporting CP (@SportingCP) August 6, 2023

Viaja no tempo connosco.6 de Agosto de 2003 ➡️ 6 de Agosto de 2023. 2️⃣0️⃣ anos do Estádio Jose Alvalade e 5️⃣ bolas de ouro depois, os melhores do mundo estão juntos numa só peça. Disponível em https://t.co/1PJuZSQKZU pic.twitter.com/JQtvHVsXq8 — Sporting CP (@SportingCP) August 6, 2023

Ronaldo made took in 31 competitive appearances for Sporting’s first team, scoring five goals. Ronaldo would go on to break multiple records and change the face of football with his spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.