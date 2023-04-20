Sporting CP vs Juventus Live Streaming For Europa League 2022-23 Quarter-final: How to Watch Sporting CP vs Juventus Coverage on TV And Online

Juventus secured a 1-0 win against Sporting CP in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. Defender Federico Gatti scored the solitary goal of the match to earn a crucial advantage for the Italian giants. Sporting CP had multiple chances to find the much-coveted equaliser but the Portuguese outfit, thanks to Juventus’s stellar defensive approach, failed to find the back of the net. Sporting CP will now be aiming to make full use of their home advantage as they are all set to face the Bianconeri in the reverse leg of the Europa League tie. The reverse fixture between Sporting CP and Juventus will be played on Friday at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. The Portuguese side will head into contest after playing out 1-1 draw with Arouca.

Juventus have managed to win just two of their last five matches. In their last clash, Massimiliano Allegri’s men were defeated 1-0 by Sassuolo.

When will the Sporting CP vs Juventus, Europa League 2022-23 match be played?

The Europa League match between Sporting CP and Juventus will be played on April 21, Friday.

Where will the Sporting CP vs Juventus, Europa League 2022-23 match be played?

The Europa League 2022-23 match between Sporting CP and Juventus will be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.

What time will the Sporting CP vs Juventus, Europa League 2022-23 match start?

The Europa League match between Sporting CP and Juventus will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Sporting CP vs Juventus, Europa League 2022-23 match?

The Europa League match between Sporting CP and Juventus will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Juventus, Europa League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Europa League match between Sporting CP and Juventus will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Sporting CP vs Juventus?

Sporting CP predicted starting line-up: Antonio Adan, Ousmane Diomande, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio, Ricardo Esgaio, Matheus, Pedro Goncalves, Hidemasa Morita, Trincao, Marcus Edwards, Nuno Santos

Juventus predicted starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Federico Gatti, Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic, Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic

