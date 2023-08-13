Spurs Manager Ange Postecoglu Speaks on the Various Philosophies of Winning as he Praises 'Bazball'

Newly appointed manager of Tottenham Hotspurs, Ange Postecoglu heaped praise on the England Test team’s new approach to the longest format of the game, popularly called, ‘Bazball.’

Postecoglu shared the parallel with Bazball’s general opinion amongst the general public which is labelled as something ‘revolutionary’, and compared that to his own philosophy in management.

The manager of Spurs who grew up in Australia shared the love for the longest format of the game. He believes that England’s new approach to the game shows that there isn’t any one way to achieve success. Ange was wary that trying new approaches might mean that it could very likely fail but if you are in the eye of the public and there is discourse regarding the approach then you are most likely on the right track.

“I love Bazball!" 🏏Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou heaps praise on the approach of the England cricket team and says it mirrors the attacking philosophy he will have at Spurs ⚽ pic.twitter.com/zpK0nwrLnq — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 13, 2023

Postecoglu will attempt to bring in a similar approach with Spurs who take on Thomas Frank’s Brentford in their first fixture in the 2023-2024 Premier League season.

The new manager believes that there is no fixed way to achieve success and as the manager, he has the responsibility of playing entertaining football, something he believes is part of the club’s identity. Ange has been no stranger to success with him leading his former side, Celtics to two Premiership titles which also includes a domestic treble in the 2022-2023 season.

Postecoglu also has experience with the Australian National Team as he was their manager in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, hosted by Brazil. He also found silverware with the national team as he managed to win the AFC Champions Asian Cup for the first time in Australian history.

The manager will be hoping to bring in the winning DNA to the club as they are set to begin their new campaign. But the loss of star player, Harry Kane, to German club, Bayern Munich will prove to be an obstacle as the club will be required to look for replacements or stick with Richarlison as the new striker for the team.

Postecoglu has been active in the transfer market as he managed to secure the signing of Dutch Centreback, Micket Van de Ven from VFL Wolfsburg as well as the marquee signing, James Maddison from Leicester City who for relegated for last season. .