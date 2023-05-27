Strasbourg vs Paris Saint Germain Live Football Streaming For League 1 2022-23: How to Watch Strasbourg vs Paris Saint Germain Coverage on TV And Online

With League 1 entering its penultimate game week, Paris Saint Germain are just one point shy of securing the title. They will hope to seal the deal in their upcoming appearance when they will be welcomed by a rejuvenated Strasbourg side. The eagerly anticipated clash will take place at the Stade de la Meinau on May 28. PSG kicked off the season on a positive note but failed to maintain consistency in the final phase of the league. With two games in hand, the Parisian club is six points ahead of the second-placed Lens. They notched up a close 2-1 victory over Auxerre, courtesy of two early goals by Kylian Mbappe.

Strasbourg have had a quite disappointing season. With 9 wins in 36 games, they are just outside the relegation zone, occupying the 15th place in the League 1 table. Strasbourg showed glimpses of their A-game in the past few weeks, winning three out of their previous five games. In their last appearance, Strasbourg were held to a 1-1 draw by Troyes following an action-packed encounter.

Ahead of Sunday’s League 1 2022-23 match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint Germain, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the League 1 2022-23 match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint Germain be played?

The League 1 2022-23 match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint Germain will take place on May 28, Sunday.

Where will the League 1 2022-23 match Strasbourg vs Paris Saint Germain be played?

The League 1 2022-23 match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint Germain will be played at Stade de la Meinau.

At what time will the League 1 2022-23 match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint Germain begin?

The League 1 2022-23 match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint Germain will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Strasbourg vs Paris Saint Germain League 1 2022-23 match?

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint Germain match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Strasbourg vs Paris Saint Germain League 1 2022-23 match?

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint Germain match will be streamed live on the Voot app and website in India.

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint Germain Possible Starting XI:

Strasbourg Predicted Starting Line-up: Sels, Doukoure, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Perrin, Guilbert, Diarra, Sissoko, Sanson, Bellegarde, Diallo

Paris Saint Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Donnarumma, Pembele, Pereira, Ramos, Zaire-Emery, Sanches, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat, Messi, Mbappe