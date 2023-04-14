Summer Transfer Window: Barcelona Star Frenkie De Jong on Erik Ten Hag's Radar

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has an exhaustive wish list for this summer’s transfer window. Reportedly, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is also on Ten Hag’s radar. Ten Hag’s interest in Frenkie de Jong comes despite the fact that United’s priority in the summer is to get an established striker. Interestingly, the Dutch midfielder was said to be Old Trafford-bound last summer as well. Some reports had even suggested that United had agreed to a £63 million deal with Barcelona to rope in De Jong.

However, this wasn’t to be the case as the prolific midfielder preferred to stay with the Catalan giants in order to play Champions League football.

But it looks like De Jong may finally play for the 13-time Premier League champions.

Erik ten Hag and Frenkie de Jong share a great equation, courtesy their time together at Ajax. Besides, Ten Hag is said to be a huge fan of his style of play.

Whether United actually sign De Jong in the summer depends on a couple of things.

Considering the Catalan club’s financial woes and the fact that a striker is the main priority for Ten Hag, De Jong might be a conundrum for United.

Wout Weghorst’s loan deal expires at the end of the season and Anthony Martial is also likely to depart Old Trafford. Therefore, United are said to be looking at Tottenham forward Harry Kane and Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen. The likes of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos and Mohammed Kudus are also on United’s radar. Getting Kane or Osimhen will mean that United will have to splurge and they may not have much cash left for De Jong.

Furthermore, the other crucial factor is whether de Jong wants the move himself. His terrific relationship with Ten Hag and the prospect of Champions League football next season might ultimately sway his decision. Manchester United are also playing much better than they played 12 months prior.

United were held to a 2-2 draw by Seville in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final on Friday. Although loanee Marcel Sabitzer registered a terrific brace, United let go of their two-goal advantage in the second-half.

Ten Hag’s side will be now aiming to bounce back when they take on Nottingham Forest in Premier League on April 16.

