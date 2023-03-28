CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sunil Chhetri Scores 85th Goal for India, Becomes Fifth-highest Goalscoerer in International Football
2-MIN READ

Sunil Chhetri Scores 85th Goal for India, Becomes Fifth-highest Goalscoerer in International Football

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 20:45 IST

Imphal, India

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri (AIFF)

Sunil Chhetri overtook Hungary's Ferenc Puskas as the fifth-highest goalscorer in the history of football

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri scored his 85th international goal to win the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament with a 2-0 win over Kyrgyz Republic at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday.

“My hunger to score is the same as it has always been, and it will be the same against the Kyrgyz Republic. Off-sides and penalty decisions are a part of the game, and you think about them for a certain amount of time, but then you move on and look forward to the next match,” Sunil Chhetri had told AIFF ahead of the match.

With the goal, Sunil Chhetri overtook Hungary's Ferenc Puskas as the fifth-highest goalscorer in the history of football.

Chhetri is overall third in the list of active footballers with the most goals, behind only Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Chhetri has scored the most goals in international football against Nepal and the Maldives. He has eight goals after playing six matches against the Maldives. And against Nepal, Chhetri netted eight goals after featuring in 12 matches. The Indian skipper found the back of the net six times against Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei. The 37-year-old striker scored five goals against Cambodia and Tajikistan.

Chhetri played just two matches against Kenya but managed to score four goals against the African nation. But against Afghanistan, he needed seven matches to earn four goals. His strike on Tuesday was his fourth against the Kyrgyz Republic. The Indian legend scored three goals against Myanmar, Bhutan, Vietnam and Guam. Chhetri has two goals to his name against countries like- Syria, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman and Thailand.

Chhetri bagged one goal against Sri Lanka, Bahrain, South Korea, Pakistan, Cameroon, Philippines, Palestine, Puerto Rico, Macao, New Zealand, Curacao and Hong Kong.

Recently Ronaldo scored his record-extending 120th goal for his country which made him the first man to score 100 times in competitive internationals.

RANKPLAYERCOUNTRYGOALSCAPS
1Cristiano Ronaldo *Portugal120198
2Ali DaeiIran109148
3Lionel Messi *Argentina99173
4Mokhtar DahariMalaysia89142
5Sunil Chhetri *India85133
6Franz PuzkasHungary8489
7Ali Mabkhout *United Arab Emirates80109
8Godfrey ChitaluZambia79111
9Hussein SaeedIraq78137
9Robert Lewandowski *Poland78139
11PeleBrazil7792
11Neymar *Brazil77124
13Sandor KocsisHungary7568
13Kunishige KamamotoJapan7576
13Bashar AbdullahKuwait75134

‘*’ denotes active footballer

first published:March 28, 2023, 20:13 IST
last updated:March 28, 2023, 20:45 IST