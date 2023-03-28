Sunil Chhetri Scores 85th Goal for India, Becomes Fifth-highest Goalscoerer in International Football

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri scored his 85th international goal to win the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament with a 2-0 win over Kyrgyz Republic at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday.

“My hunger to score is the same as it has always been, and it will be the same against the Kyrgyz Republic. Off-sides and penalty decisions are a part of the game, and you think about them for a certain amount of time, but then you move on and look forward to the next match,” Sunil Chhetri had told AIFF ahead of the match.

With the goal, Sunil Chhetri overtook Hungary’s Ferenc Puskas as the fifth-highest goalscorer in the history of football.

Chhetri is overall third in the list of active footballers with the most goals, behind only Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Chhetri has scored the most goals in international football against Nepal and the Maldives. He has eight goals after playing six matches against the Maldives. And against Nepal, Chhetri netted eight goals after featuring in 12 matches. The Indian skipper found the back of the net six times against Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei. The 37-year-old striker scored five goals against Cambodia and Tajikistan.

Chhetri played just two matches against Kenya but managed to score four goals against the African nation. But against Afghanistan, he needed seven matches to earn four goals. His strike on Tuesday was his fourth against the Kyrgyz Republic. The Indian legend scored three goals against Myanmar, Bhutan, Vietnam and Guam. Chhetri has two goals to his name against countries like- Syria, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman and Thailand.

Chhetri bagged one goal against Sri Lanka, Bahrain, South Korea, Pakistan, Cameroon, Philippines, Palestine, Puerto Rico, Macao, New Zealand, Curacao and Hong Kong.

Recently Ronaldo scored his record-extending 120th goal for his country which made him the first man to score 100 times in competitive internationals.

RANK PLAYER COUNTRY GOALS CAPS 1 Cristiano Ronaldo * Portugal 120 198 2 Ali Daei Iran 109 148 3 Lionel Messi * Argentina 99 173 4 Mokhtar Dahari Malaysia 89 142 5 Sunil Chhetri * India 85 133 6 Franz Puzkas Hungary 84 89 7 Ali Mabkhout * United Arab Emirates 80 109 8 Godfrey Chitalu Zambia 79 111 9 Hussein Saeed Iraq 78 137 9 Robert Lewandowski * Poland 78 139 11 Pele Brazil 77 92 11 Neymar * Brazil 77 124 13 Sandor Kocsis Hungary 75 68 13 Kunishige Kamamoto Japan 75 76 13 Bashar Abdullah Kuwait 75 134

‘*’ denotes active footballer

Read all the Latest Sports News here