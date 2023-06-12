'Had to Do the Cliche Footballer's Way': Sunil Chhetri Explains 'Pregnant' Goal Celebration

India booked their passage into the final of the Intercontinental Cup with a 1-0 win over Vanuatu and skipper Sunil Chhetri’s lone strike in the 85th minute proved decisive in the fixture between the teams at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on Monday.

A brilliant cross in from the left was chested down by the captain before he unleashes a ferocious left-footed volley into the net to send the Kalinga Stadium into a roar.

The talismanic striker tucked the ball under his shirt in celebration of the goal and answered questions regarding the same after the game as he announced that his wife and him are expecting a child.

“Actually me and my wife are expecting. This is the way she wanted to announce," he said.

“This is for her and our baby. I am just happy. I thought there would be many other ways to announce it, share the happiness with everyone and take their blessing. But there is the cliche old footballer’s way. I had to do it," he revealed.

“I just hope that we get all the blessings and good wishes. That was the whole point," the captain said in the post-match presentation.

This was the captain’s 86th strike in national colours as he keeps raising the bar time and again with his impressive performances for the Blue Tigers every time he iS called up to represent the team at the international level.

Coach Igor Stimac appreciated the team for the composure that they maintained despite missing on multiple chances throughout the game before eventually finding the winner.

“In these conditions, if you don’t score early it becomes difficult as time moves. The positive thing is that we haven’t lost composure and calmness. First half the midfield was sloppy and that’s why we changed players," he opined.

India registered their second win in two games in the Intercontinental Cup after opening the tournament with a 2-0 win over Mongolia.