'Let me Tell you a Small Secret': Sunil Chhetri Lauds Loyal Indian Fans After SAFF Championship Triumph

India picked up their record-extending 9th SAFF Championship title on Tuesday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru with a win over Kuwait on penalties in the summit clash.

Team India’s top scorer in the tournament and talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri thanked the Bengaluru crowd for rallying behind the team and showing incredible support which proved to be crucial for the Blue Tigers’ SAFF triumph.

🎥 | WATCH : Captain Sunil Chhetri thanks the fans for continuous support to the Blue Tigers over the past few months, thanks fan groups across various clubs for coming forward and uniting. Highlights how important the support has been.💙👏🏻 #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/D3V6lr1xKs— 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) July 5, 2023

‘Bangalore, you guys were special man," the 38-year-old began.

“Generally, I say this all the time and I’m probably biased, but Pritham Da, Shubashish, Rahul, Anirugh Thapa, Nikhil Poojary, Anwar, Akash, they all came and spoke to me about this, that they felt something different this time in Bangalore", Chhetri revealed.

“You guys were outstanding. The West Block, the East upper and lower, the North Stand and even the South Stand. Special mention to the travelling Manjapadda, the mariners, the northeast brigade, the east Bengal ultras and a few others I’m unable to recall right now, but all of you coming together and supporting us the way you did was something," he added.

Chhetri topped the scoring charts in the victorious campaign as he led the way with five goals to his name.

“And let me tell you a small secret, the games against Lebanon and Kuwait weren’t easy and if you weren’t there, we wouldn’t have got this," Chhetri said pointing to the enormous trophy.

“I’m just telling you facts, I’m not trying to praise you, not trying to be modest. I’m just telling you a fact. If you guys weren’t there and if not for the way you guys came in and supported us, this wouldn’t be there," the talismanic striker said.

“Throughout this year, right from when we played at Manipur to Odisha and now Bangalore, the whole nation, everywhere we went it has been special," he credited the loyal Indian fans.

Chhetri’s goal-scoring exploits in Bengaluru took his tally in international fixtures to a whopping 92 goals in Indian colours and puts him in elite company alongside the Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of all-time leading international goal scorers.

“I hope you understand how important you guys are. We are going to win some games and going to lose some, but just knowing that we are all in this together gives us a lot of hope.

“And one thing I can tell you about this team is that we fight. No matter what, we fight. No matter where we are playing, we fight. And no matter who we are playing, we fight. We always do that,"

“So, this is me, on behalf of the whole team telling you guys, the whole of Bangalore, and the supporters from different clubs, thank you so much", the Indian skipper concluded.