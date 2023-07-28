Sweden vs Italy Live Streaming FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to Watch Sweden vs Italy Coverage on TV And Online

Sweden and Italy are going to be battling it out in a Group G encounter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Both teams are coming off close wins over South Africa and Argentina respectively and they will be looking to extend the winning run.

Sweden is one of the best teams in the tournament. They had a very close game against t South Africa where they were trailing in the game 1-0 until they scored two goals in the second half to win the match. Swedish defender Amanda Ilestedt scored in the 90thminute of the match.

Italy faced Argentina in a match that showed both teams playing good defence and keeping the scoreline 0-0. Itali finally managed to clinch the game with the help of a header by Cristiana Girelli in the final moments of the match.

Sweden are going to be the favourites entering the match but Italy’s tough defence cannot be discounted and can change the course of the game.

When will the Sweden vs Italy, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Sweden vs Italy, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played on Saturday, July 29.

Where will the Sweden vs Italy, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Sweden vs Italy, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

What time will the Sweden vs Italy, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Sweden vs Italy, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at 1:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Sweden vs Italy, FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

The Sweden vs Italy, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

How to watch Sweden vs Italy, FIFA Women’s World Cup match on TV?

The Sweden vs Italy, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be televised live in India on DD Sports.

What are the probable XIs of Sweden vs Italy FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

Sweden probable XI: Zecira Musovic, Nathalie Bjorn, Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Ilestedt, Jonna Andersson, Elin Rubensson, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Filippa Angeldahl, Kosovare Asllani, Fridolina Rolfo, Stina Blackstenius

Italy probable XI: Francesca Durante, Lisa Boattin, Lucia Di Guglielmo, Elena Linari, Cecilia Salvai, Giulia Dragoni, Manuela Giugliano, Arianna Caruso, Chiara Beccari, Barbara Bonansea, Valentina Giacinti