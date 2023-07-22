Sweden vs South Africa Live FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to Watch Sweden vs South Africa Coverage on TV And Online

Sweden’s football team will start their FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 campaign with a match against South Africa on Sunday. The two teams will be squaring off at the Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand on Sunday in a Group G fixture. This will mark the first encounter between the two teams in the Women’s FIFA World Cup. Sweden and South Africa have faced each other on two separate occasions in the Olympics at the group stage in 2012 and 2016 where Sweden was victorious both times. Sweden has maintained an impressive record of participating in every edition of the FIFA World Cup. Their captain Caroline Seger would be breaking a record as this will be her fifth continuous World Cup appearance and she will be the first Swedish player to achieve this feat.

On the other hand, this will be South Africa’s second consecutive entry in the World Cup after making debut in the last edition of the Cup in 2019 where they were eliminated in the group stage. Sweden is experienced in the competition as compared to South Africa and they will be expected to win the match and start their campaign with a victory.

When will the Sweden vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Sweden vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played on Sunday, July 23.

Where will the Sweden vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Sweden vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand.

What time will the Sweden vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Sweden vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at 10:30 am IST.

How to live stream Sweden vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

The Sweden vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

How to watch Sweden vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match on TV?

The Sweden vs South Africa, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be televised live in India on DD Sports.

What are the probable XIs of Sweden vs South Africa FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

Sweden probable XI: Zecira Musovic; Nathalie Bjorn, Linda Sembrant, Magdalena Eriksson, Jonna Andersson; Filippa Angeldal, Caroline Seger, Elin Rubensson, Sofia Jakobsson, Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfo

South Africa probable XI: Andile Dlamini; Bongeka Gamede, Bambanani Mbane, Noko Matlou, Karabo Dhlamini; Noxolo Cesane, Refiloe Jane, Nomvula Kgoale, Linda Motlhalo; Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe