Switzerland vs New Zealand Live Football Streaming For FIFA Women's World Cup Game: How to Watch Switzerland vs New Zealand Coverage on TV And Online

This weekend we will witness Switzerland and New Zealand clash in the third game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup group stage. Both teams will be competing to seal a playoff spot at the marquee event. The match will be hosted at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand, on July 30.

Switzerland currently stand as the only undefeated team in Group A of the Women’s World Cup. They will be looking to finish their group-stage campaign without conceding a single loss.

Switzerland beat the Philippines 2-0 to start their 2023 Women’s World Cup campaign. Ramona Bachmann scored a clean penalty in the 45th minute of the game to give the Swiss their opener before Seraina Piubel doubled their lead in the 64th minute. They drew their second game 0-0 against Norway and currently sit at the top of Group A.

New Zealand started well, recording a 1-0 victory against Norway in their opening game of the tournament. Things didn’t go according to plan in the second fixture, as they conceded a shocking 1-0 loss to the Philippines in the tournament.

Switzerland might have a slight edge in the upcoming fixture on Sunday but both teams will have equal opportunities of taking away the win on matchday three.

Ahead of Sunday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Switzerland and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

On what date FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Switzerland and New Zealand be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Switzerland and New Zealand will be played on July 30, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match Switzerland vs New Zealand be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Switzerland and New Zealand will be played at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

At what time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Switzerland and New Zealand begin?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Switzerland and New Zealand will start at 12:30 PM IST on July 30, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Switzerland vs New Zealand FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

Switzerland vs New Zealand match will be telecasted on the DD Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Switzerland vs New Zealand FIFA Women’s World Cup match live streaming?

Switzerland vs New Zealand match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of Switzerland and New Zealand For the FIFA Women’s World Cup game?

Switzerland Probable XI: Gaelle Thalmann, Eseosa Aigbogun, Lara Marit, Julia Stierli, Riesen, Coumba Sow, Lia Walti, Geraldine Reuteler, Seraina Piubel, Ramona Bachmann, Ana Maria Crnogorcevic

New Zealand Probable XI: Victoria Essen, CJ Bott, Rebekah Stott, Katie Bowen, Ali Riley, Indiah-Paige Riley, Malia Steinmetz, Ria Percival, Betsy Hassett, Hanah Wilkinson, Jacqui Hand