Napoli, a soccer team in Italy, has won its first Serie A title since 1990, led by league-scoring leader Victor Osimhen.

The victory sets off wild celebrations in Naples and beyond, with Napoli fans worldwide rejoicing over the championship.

The victory brings back memories of Diego Maradona, who led Napoli to its only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.

Here are ten reasons why Napoli’s tittle win is special:

It’s the first time a club south of Italy’s traditional soccer capitals of Milan and Turin has won the league since Roma claimed the title in 2001.

Napoli matched the record of clinching with five rounds to spare, shared with Torino, Fiorentina, Inter Milan, and Juventus.

It was Osimhen’s 22nd goal in the league this season, making him the top African scorer in Italy.

Osimhen has developed into the most dangerous striker in the league, and dribbling wizard Kvaratskhelia has done far more than just replace Insigne on the left wing.

Napoli dominated all season and didn’t lose in the league until getting beat by Inter in January.

Napoli wasn’t considered a title contender before the season because of the departures of former captain Lorenzo Insigne, club record scorer Dries Mertens, and defensive stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly.

The title also gives coach Luciano Spalletti the one honor he has coveted most after previously managing Roma and Inter and winning two Russian league championships with Zenit St. Petersburg.

Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis took over the club in 2004 when Napoli was declared bankrupt, restarting in the third division.

The victory is celebrated throughout Naples, inside the stadium in Udine, and beyond, as fans streamed out onto the streets of Naples to celebrate the historic triumph.

