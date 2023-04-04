This is How Chelsea Managed to Avoid Paying Graham Potter Huge Fee: Report

Graham Potter’s stint as Chelsea’s head coach did not turn out to be quite fruitful. Following a string of poor results, Potter was sacked by Chelsea officials on April 2. The decision was announced days after Chelsea conceded a humiliating home defeat at the hands of Aston Villa. The move was in the offing for quite some time, but the threat of a potential payout seemingly deterred the Chelsea officials from firing Potter. But it is now being learnt that the Chelsea management did actually find a way out to avoid the massive payment. A report published by The Mirror in February had claimed that Potter’s dismissal could very well cost the London giants an astonishing amount of £50 million. It is now being understood that Chelsea have reached an agreement which avoids the world-record fee. According to multiple reports, Chelsea will just be paying Potter a regular severance package.

Graham Potter was appointed as Chelsea head coach in September last year, following Thomas Tuchel’s sacking. Potter signed a five-year contract with the Stamford Bridge-based outfit paying a buyout clause of £20 million to rope him in from Brighton and Hove Albion. Potter kicked off his stint as Chelsea head coach in sublime fashion. The British manager secured five wins out of his first six games across all competitions. But Potter failed to keep the phenomenal run intact and as a result, the mood at Stamford Bridge started to change rapidly. Chelsea, under Potter, suffered two heavy defeats against Brighton and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City earlier this season. Overall, Potter managed to claim seven wins out of 22 games in the top flight for Chelsea.

“Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter-final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future,” a club statement shared by Chelsea read.

Bruno Saltor will now take charge of Chelsea as the interim head coach. In their next assignment, Chelsea will be up against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. With 38 points to their name, Chelsea currently find themselves at the 11th spot in the Premier League standings.

