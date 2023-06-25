Thousands Cross Sydney Harbour Bridge Ahead of Women's World Cup

Thousands of football fans crossed the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday to mark the start of a 25-day countdown to the Women’s World Cup, which is being co-hosted by Australia.

The Antipodean nation is putting on the quadrennial tournament with New Zealand in July and August across nine cities.

More than 4,000 people crossed the bridge as part of “a festival of football" ahead of the tournament, which will see teams from 32 nations participate, FIFA said in a statement.

The event on the bridge - closed to traffic for the duration - involved the unveiling of a 17-metre-tall “Unity Jersey", FIFA said, while public broadcaster ABC reported that participants walked, jogged and danced along the iconic structure’s roadway.

“This is an amazing opportunity to start the FIFA World Cup and women, well, we deserve the world so we are here," one attendee told Channel 7 television.

Speaking at the event, FIFA Council Member, Johanna Wood, said: “What a fabulous morning of football, culture and community coming together. We are committed to delivering an exceptional tournament and experience that will not only captivate the hearts and minds of football fans but also empower women in sport across the globe. We are ready to go Beyond Greatness and football, once again, has demonstrated how it unites the world.”

NSW Minister for Jobs and Tourism, John Graham, added: “Today we stand on one of Australia’s iconic structures, excited to host the world’s best players and their passionate football fans in NSW. I am excited to have 11 matches scheduled here in NSW and welcoming all the world class football teams and their fans at what is set to be the biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup ever.

“This tournament has the potential to be one of the biggest sporting events in Sydney since the 2000 Olympics and the NSW Government is happy to support the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.”

While Football Australia CEO, James Johnson, remarked: “Today marks three years to the day since we won the right to co-host the 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and what a fitting way to celebrate atop one of the most iconic and recognisable structures in the world. Today, the Sydney Harbour bridge was closed to celebrate football. This is a significant moment for our game and is something which the Australian football community should take pride in and savour – this is our time."

Another participant told the network: “Woman’s sport is becoming much more visible and it’s wonderful to see us finally get a chance to show what we can do on the world stage, it’s amazing."

The first match will be between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in New Zealand’s biggest city Auckland on July 20.

Football Australia last month said the tournament could be the launchpad for a future Australian bid to co-host the men’s event, possibly in 2034.

(With inputs from Agencies)