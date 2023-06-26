CHANGE LANGUAGE
TikTok Star Khaby Lame's Classy Act, Helps Pitch Invader Get Ronaldinho's Autograph During Charity Match | WATCH
1-MIN READ

TikTok Star Khaby Lame's Classy Act, Helps Pitch Invader Get Ronaldinho's Autograph During Charity Match | WATCH

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 14:20 IST

United States of America (USA)

Khaby Lame helped a pitch invader get Ronaldinho's autograph (Twitter Image)

Khaby Lame helped a pitch invader get Ronaldinho's autograph (Twitter Image)

TikTok star Khaby Lame rescued a pitch invader by helping him get Ronaldinho's autograph during 'The Beautiful Game' charity match

During the recent charity game featuring Ronaldinho, there was a classy act from TikTok star Khaby Lame who helped a pitch invader get his jersey signed by the Brazilian legend. Just before the fan could get near Ronaldinho, he was stopped by the security, and it seemed that his efforts went in vain, by Khaby came to the fan’s rescue.

Being one of the most influential stars on TikTok, Lame who has more than 160 million followers on the social media platform was part of the team led by Ronaldinho, for ‘The Beautiful Game’ charity football which was played in Orlando.

Fellow Brazil legend Roberto Carlos was the captain of the other side, and many other star players took part in the exhibition game.

With so many superstars being on the field, there are always chances of pitch invaders coming on to meet their idols, and a similar incident happened in the charity match between Ronaldinho and Carlos.

Before the start of the game, a young fan jumped security and came onto the field, running towards Ronaldinho, however, his attempts were foiled by the security. The fan was intercepted and was carried away as he looked on desperately towards his idol.

While the stewards rushed the pitch invader to the sidelines, the fan ended up throwing his shirt towards Ronaldinho.

Lame then came to the fan’s rescue as he picked up the shirt, and personally requested Ronaldinho to sign it, before running the length of the pitch and giving the shirt to the pitch invader who exploded in joy.

During the match, there was another hilarious incident involving the TikTok star who was smacked on the face by Ronaldinho as he tried to control a pass.

Having made an audacious run into the opposition box, Khaby received a sumptuous cross from the Brazilian legend only to get his face smacked by the ball.

first published:June 26, 2023, 14:20 IST
last updated:June 26, 2023, 14:20 IST