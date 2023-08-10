Tottenham Hotspur Accept €100m Plus Offer from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane: Report

Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement for the transfer of England star forward Harry Kane, according to a report in the Athletic.

The report also adds that the Baverian club’s proposal, estimated to be in excess of 100 million euro, has been accepted by Spurs, with the move now hinging on Kane.

Bayern, who won the league for a record 11th successive time last season, have been trying to sign the striker for months to boost their attack and battle for the UEFA Champions League title once more.

Bayern had been on the lookout for a striker since the departure of star forward Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Talks between the two clubs had been ongoing for several weeks, as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy pushed for a higher fee.

Harry Kane was given a standing ovation by Tottenham Hotspur fans after being substituted late in the pre-seaon friendly game against Shakhtar Donetsk, and he applauded back. He then returned to the field to applaud fans after the final whistle.

Kane’s contract with Spurs expires nest year and could leave for free then if he stays for this season and doesn’t sign a new contract at Tottenham, where he has played as a professional since 2010.

Kane has been reportedly angling for a move to the Bavarian giants, a move that would virtually guarantee a trophy for the striker - who has been incredibly consistent through the years, but does not have a trophy to show for his astounding goal-scoring record and playmaking abilities. He has been the London side’s standout performer season after season ever since his breakout season over a decade ago.

Kane has claimed the golden boot, the award given to the player with the most number of goals at the end of a season, thrice in the astoundingly competitive Premier League and has shouldered the burden of Tottenham.

Kane has scored an awe-inspiring 216 goals in the Premier League, coming in second only to the legendary Alan Shaerer, who currently has 260 goals to his name in the English top flight.

(With inputs from Agencies)