Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Tottenham Hotspur is set to welcome AC Milan at their home for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixtures. The highly-anticipated game is slated to take place on March 9 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Riding on the sole goal scored by Brahim Diaz, Milan emerged victorious in the previous leg at their base. Tottenham, after conceding the goal early in the seventh minute, tried their best to make the equation level. But, even after enjoying a superior ball position, they failed to find a way to break through the opposition’s defence.

Both teams will head to the crucial Champions League game on the back of a defeat in their respective domestic leagues. Tottenham endured a 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last Premier League match. On the other hand, AC Milan, in their previous appearance in the Serie A, fell short of Fiorentina, who made a roaring comeback in the match. French left-back Theo Hernandez scored for Milan in the match, which ended 2-1 in the favour of Fiorentina. Tottenham are occupying the fourth place in the Premier League table with 45 points in 26 games, while AC Milan is reeling at No 5 in the Serie A standings with 47 points in 25 matches.

Ahead of the Champions League 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan will take place on March 9, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tottenham.

At what time will the Champions League 2022-23 match Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan begin?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Champions League 2022-23 match?

Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Champions League 2022-23 match?

Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan match will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Possible Starting XI:

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting Line-up: Forster, Lenglet, Dier, Romero, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Emeron, Heung-min, Kulesevski, Kane

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Maignan, Tomori, Thiaw, Kalulu, Hernandez, Tonali, Krunic, Messias, Leao, Rebic, Giroud

