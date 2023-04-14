CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Premier League Match Live?
Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Premier League Match Live?

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 19:30 IST

London, England

Details of live streaming of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth

Know when and where to watch the live streaming online of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth will face off in the Premier League on April 15. Cristian Stellini’s side is in red-hot form in the Premier League and will be the favourites to win against minnows Bournemouth.

Tottenham had registered an impressive 2-1 win against Brighton in their last Premier League fixture. Spurs’ prolific duo of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane played a crucial role in the win. Heung-min scored his 100th Premier League goal and Kane found the back of the net in the second half as Tottenham fended off Brighton.

Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. A win against Bournemouth will be a shot in the arm for the North London-based club. On the other hand, Bournemouth will have to be at the top of their game if they are to cause an upset against the Spurs.

Ahead of the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth will be played on April 15, Saturday.

Where will the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

At what time will the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth begin?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on April 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Probable Starting Line-ups:

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting Line-up: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Bournemouth Probable Starting Line-up: Neto; Smith, Stephens, Zabarnyi, Kelly; Tavernier, Lerma, Billing, Ouattara; Traore; Solanke

