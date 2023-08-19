Tottenham vs Manchester United Live Premier League: How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live on TV, Online

Tottenham Hotspur will face Manchester United in their second Premier League fixture of the 2023/24 season on Saturday. Spurs recently lost their star striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. They will be missing their all-time top goalscorer in their ongoing campaign after beginning their season with a 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be hosting the Premier League match on August 19. The Red Devils are on a brilliant start having picked up a win early into the new season. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum as they eye Premier League glory.

Tottenham Hotspur have failed to pick up a victory in their last two games. They lost 4-2 to FC Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy final before drawing their opener of the new Premier League season 2-2 against Brentford.

Manchester United ended their trophy drought of six years with a 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle. They recently picked up a victory in their opening Premier League game beating the Wolves 1-0. United also competed actively in their preseason, playing seven games, winning four and losing three of them.

Despite Tottenham not boasting good form and losing their star forward, both teams are equal favourites heading into Saturday’s clash. Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag would be looking to restore the club to its former glory this season while Tottenham would be looking to rebuild their squad to stand in contention for the title race.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be played on August 19, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time will the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United begin?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will start at 10:00 PM IST on August 19, Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Select Network in India.

How do I watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match live streaming?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United For the Premier League game?

Manchester United Probable XI: Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur Probable XI: Gugliemo Vicario, Emerson Royal, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp, Son Hueng-min, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison