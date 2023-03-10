Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After enduring a Champions League round-of-16 exit, Tottenham will now shift focus to their Premier League campaign. Head coach Antonio Conte was in the dugout for the first time since the 1-0 defeat against AC Milan in February but the Italian’s presence could hardly do enough to avoid Champions League elimination.

In their next match, Tottenham will be up against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The Premier League fixture between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. With 45 points from 26 matches, the Lillywhites are placed in fourth position on the Premier League points table.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have been winless in their last four Premier League clashes. Steve Cooper’s men currently occupy 14th position in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest will take place on March 11, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest be played?

The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest begin?

The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Possible Starting XI:

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting Line-up: Fraser Forster, Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet, Ben Davies, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Ivan Perisic, Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

Nottingham Forest Predicted Starting Line-up: Keylor Navas, Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Jonjo Shelvey, Remo Freuler, Jack Colback, Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Chris Wood

