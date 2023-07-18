Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Live Club Friendly: How to Watch Tottenham vs West Ham United Coverage on TV And Online

Tottenham will be playing against London rivals West Ham United in their first pre-season friendly on Tuesday. The club friendly between the two London-based clubs is scheduled to be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The game against the Hammers will also mark Ange Postecoglou’s first game in charge as Tottenham manager. Tottenham have so far roped in James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon in the summer and the team management will be eager to have a look at the fresh signings in the game against West Ham. The Lilywhites also have their prolific striker Harry Kane in the squad for the match against West Ham.

West Ham will be without their English midfielder Declan Rice in the friendly game against Tottenham. Rice was signed by Premier League giants Arsenal for a reported club-record transfer of £100 million plus £5 million as add-ons. In their last match, West Ham clinched a convincing 6-2 win against Perth Glory.

When will the Tottenham vs West Ham United, pre-season friendly match be played?

The Tottenham vs West Ham United, pre-season friendly match will be played on Tuesday, July 18.

Where will the Tottenham vs West Ham United, pre-season friendly match be played?

The Tottenham vs West Ham United, pre-season friendly matchwill be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

What time will the Tottenham vs West Ham United, pre-season friendly match be played?

The Tottenham vs West Ham United, pre-season friendly match will start at 3:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Tottenham vs West Ham United, pre-season friendly match?

The Tottenham vs West Ham pre-season friendly will be streamed live on SpursPlay.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham United pre-season friendly match on TV?

The Tottenham vs West Ham United pre-season friendly will not be televised live in India.

What are the probable XIs of Tottenham and West Ham United For Pre-Season Friendly?

Tottenham probable XI: Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Destiny Udogie, Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Manor Solomon, Harry Kane, Heung-min Son

West Ham United probable XI: Lukasz Fabianski, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Flynn Downes, Conor Coventry, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Gianluca Scamacca, Lucas Paqueta, Danny Ings