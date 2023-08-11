Tottenham's Harry Kane Set To Join Bayern Munich Following 100 Million Euro Agreement

It seems as the Tottenham’s all-time record scorer has reached the end of the road with the club, as Harry Kane is all set to leave Spurs for Bayern Munich following a 100 million euro agreement between both clubs.

Kane, who has been sought after desperately by the likes of clubs all over such as Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich for a good couple of seasons now, will finally take his talents to the Allianz Arena which will be his home for the next four years till 2027 reportedly.

Harry Kane to FC Bayern, here we go! Deal completed between all parties as Kane has given final green light 🚨🔴Tottenham to receive €100m fixed fee plus add-ons up to €20m package. Kane will sign a four year deal, he’ll fly to Germany today. Medical booked. Done deal. pic.twitter.com/iervbXzkwt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

The English striker departs from his boyhood club after spending 19 years, making 435 appearances and scoring 280 goals for the North London side during his tenure.

Kane was on track to break the esteemed Premier League goal-scoring record of 260 goals held by Alan Shearer. But, it seems as though that will have to be put on hold for the time being, as Kane takes his talents to the Bundesliga for the foreseeable future.

Although Kane’s contract was set to expire in the summer of 2024, Levy reportedly wanted at least £100m. Even though Bayern were optimistic they could pay less, ultimately Dany Levy got exactly what he wanted from the German record champions.

Although it wasn’t beyond Levy to downright turn down any advancements by any club and risk losing Kane on a free transfer, Bayern did have one significant advantage. Levy would rather lose the striker to a foreign club than see his captain join a Premier League rival, which was the likely outcome had Kane run down his contract.

Bayern have been adamant about acquiring the Englishman following the loss of talisman striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last season and are pushing to yet again conquer European football to secure the Champions League. Kane’s goal-scoring eye and his ability to play the No.10 role as well, make him a lethal on attack, as the Bavarians attempt to fill in the void left by the Polish striker.

It was understood the 30-year-old was being driven to Stansted airport this morning when he was told to not fly.

He turned back and is currently at a family home near the airport waiting for permission to travel to Munich.

Despite suggestions Tottenham were trying to make last-minute changes to the deal, they said their agreement with Bayern Munich remains in place and has not changed.