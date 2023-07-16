Transfer News Live, 16 July: Inter Miami Unveil Lionel Messi, PSG Look to Sign Dusan Vlahovic

Live now
Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 07:39 IST
New Delhi, India
Transfer News Live, 16 July: The biggest news of the ongoing summer window arrived earlier on July 15 as Lionel Messi was officially unveiled by Inter Miami as their new signing. The Argentine has signed a lucrative deal until the year 2025, with clauses which would see him earn a share from shirt sales, and even stakes in an MLS franchise after his retirement.
Elsewhere Paris Saint-Germain have started to hold discussions internally with Dusan Vlahovic, PSG also have the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen on their wishlist but Vlahovic seemingly is the ‘realistic’ target, with Juventus then hoping to sign Romelu
Bayern Munich have all but confirmed their interest in Harry Kane, honourary president Uli Hoeness gave a public statement saying ‘we will sign him’.
“Harry Kane has very clearly signaled that his decision was made. If he keeps his word, we will sign him. Tottenham will have to give up, we’ve to get an asking price from Levy. Rummenigge speaks to him regularly,” said Hoeness, Kane to Bayern here we go?
The biggest signing of the ongoing summer window, a move nobody could have predicted before it was confirmed by Lionel Messi himself, the Argentine World Cup winner has officially signed for Inter Miami until 2025.
Sí, Muchachos📍 pic.twitter.com/8E3f9hb9VU
— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 15, 2023
Inter Milan are reportedly furious after Lukaku held discussions with Juventus and the Nerazzurri are NOT going to sign the Belgian, who will only join Juve if they can offload Vlahovic.
Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has given a statement in public regarding Harry Kane.
“Harry Kane has very clearly signalled that his decision was made. “If he keeps his word, we will sign him. Tottenham will have to give up, we’ve to get an asking price from Levy,” said Hoeness.
It seems the two clubs are very close to reaching an agreement for Kane to Bayern.