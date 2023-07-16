CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Transfer News Live, 16 July: Inter Miami Unveil Lionel Messi, PSG Look to Sign Dusan Vlahovic

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Inter Miami Unveil Lionel Messi, PSG Look to Sign Dusan Vlahovic

Transfer Market Live Updates: Follow us for all the latest transfer news live updates, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 07:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Follow here live updates from football transfer window (Twitter Image)

Transfer News Live, 16 July: The biggest news of the ongoing summer window arrived earlier on July 15 as Lionel Messi was officially unveiled by Inter Miami as their new signing. The Argentine has signed a lucrative deal until the year 2025, with clauses which would see him earn a share from shirt sales, and even stakes in an MLS franchise after his retirement.

Elsewhere Paris Saint-Germain have started to hold discussions internally with Dusan Vlahovic, PSG also have the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen on their wishlist but Vlahovic seemingly is the ‘realistic’ target, with Juventus then hoping to sign Romelu

Jul 16, 2023 07:39 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Huge statement of intent from Bayern for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich have all but confirmed their interest in Harry Kane, honourary president Uli Hoeness gave a public statement saying ‘we will sign him’.

“Harry Kane has very clearly signaled that his decision was made. If he keeps his word, we will sign him. Tottenham will have to give up, we’ve to get an asking price from Levy. Rummenigge speaks to him regularly,” said Hoeness, Kane to Bayern here we go?

Jul 16, 2023 07:17 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Inter Miami announced Lionel Messi signing

The biggest signing of the ongoing summer window, a move nobody could have predicted before it was confirmed by Lionel Messi himself, the Argentine World Cup winner has officially signed for Inter Miami until 2025.

Lukaku.

Inter Milan are reportedly furious after Lukaku held discussions with Juventus and the Nerazzurri are NOT going to sign the Belgian, who will only join Juve if they can offload Vlahovic.

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has given a statement in public regarding Harry Kane.

“Harry Kane has very clearly signalled that his decision was made. “If he keeps his word, we will sign him. Tottenham will have to give up, we’ve to get an asking price from Levy,” said Hoeness.

It seems the two clubs are very close to reaching an agreement for Kane to Bayern.

Latest News