Transfer News Live, 16 July: Inter Miami Unveil Lionel Messi, PSG Look to Sign Dusan Vlahovic

Transfer News Live, 16 July: The biggest news of the ongoing summer window arrived earlier on July 15 as Lionel Messi was officially unveiled by Inter Miami as their new signing. The Argentine has signed a lucrative deal until the year 2025, with clauses which would see him earn a share from shirt sales, and even stakes in an MLS franchise after his retirement.

Elsewhere Paris Saint-Germain have started to hold discussions internally with Dusan Vlahovic, PSG also have the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen on their wishlist but Vlahovic seemingly is the ‘realistic’ target, with Juventus then hoping to sign Romelu