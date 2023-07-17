CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi FloodsTomato PricesKajolIndia Women vs Bangladesh Women
Home » Football » Transfer News Live, 17 July: Lionel Messi Presentation at Inter Miami, Manchester United Set to Sign Andre Onana

Live now

Transfer News Live, 17 July: Lionel Messi Presentation at Inter Miami, Manchester United Set to Sign Andre Onana

Transfer Market Live Updates: Follow us for all the latest transfer news live updates, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 09:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Lionel Messi, Andre Onana
Follow here live updates from transfer window (Twitter Image)

Transfer News Live, 17 July: Lionel Messi received a blockbuster reception during his presentation ceremony after the Argentine World Cup winner signed with MLS-based club Inter Miami. David Beckham was present at the ceremony as he welcomed the ‘best number 10’ in the world, amid fireworks and a sell-out crowd at DRV PNK Stadium. Not just Messi, Inter Miami also confirmed the signing of his former teammate Sergio Busquets, who was also unveiled as the Spaniard celebrated his 35th birthday.

Manchester United meanwhile have a full agreement in place with Inter Milan as both clubs are set to complete the transfer of Andre

Jul 17, 2023 09:55 IST

Transfer News Live, 17 July: Bayern Munich told Harry Kane asking price

Tottenham are reportedly set to demand a staggering €116M for Harry Kane! With Bayern Munich hot on the heels of Kane, who has reportedly given green light to the German club, Spurs are hoping for a very high fee for a player who will become free agent next summer according to Le Equipe.

Jul 17, 2023 09:20 IST

Transfer News Live: Manchester United set to complete Andre Onana signing

According to Fabrizio Romano, Andre Onana to Manchester United is a here we go! The Red Devils have reached total agreement with the player, five year deal, plus €50m fee for Inter Milan, making the goalkeeper the fourth most expensive goalie in the world.

Jul 17, 2023 08:56 IST

Transfer News Live, 17 July: Not just Lionel Messi, Inter Miami also unveil Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami also confirmed the signing of Sergio Busquets, the Spaniard who celebrated his 35th birthday upon his unveiling was also presented with his favourite number 5 shirt in front of a sell out crowd.

Jul 17, 2023 08:36 IST

Transfer News Live, 17 July: Lionel Messi unveiled at Inter Miami presentation ceremony

Lionel Messi received a blockbuster welcome following his Inter Miami move with a sell-out crowd turning out to greet the Argentine World Cup winner, with David Beckham also present at the ceremony.

Read more

Onana, the former Ajax goalkeeper is set to become the fourth most expensive goalie in the world.

Tottenham also look to fend off interest in Harry Kane as they are reportedly set to ask Bayern Munich for €116M as the asking price for the England international.

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to offload Neymar this summer, they’d want to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club according to reports, however, they want the Frenchman to sign an extension. Also, PSG have reportedly agreed terms with Dusan Vlahovic, 5-year contract, salary of €11M/year.

Latest News