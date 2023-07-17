Transfer News Live, 17 July: Lionel Messi Presentation at Inter Miami, Manchester United Set to Sign Andre Onana

Live now
Transfer News Live, 17 July: Lionel Messi received a blockbuster reception during his presentation ceremony after the Argentine World Cup winner signed with MLS-based club Inter Miami. David Beckham was present at the ceremony as he welcomed the ‘best number 10’ in the world, amid fireworks and a sell-out crowd at DRV PNK Stadium. Not just Messi, Inter Miami also confirmed the signing of his former teammate Sergio Busquets, who was also unveiled as the Spaniard celebrated his 35th birthday.
Manchester United meanwhile have a full agreement in place with Inter Milan as both clubs are set to complete the transfer of Andre
Tottenham are reportedly set to demand a staggering €116M for Harry Kane! With Bayern Munich hot on the heels of Kane, who has reportedly given green light to the German club, Spurs are hoping for a very high fee for a player who will become free agent next summer according to Le Equipe.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Andre Onana to Manchester United is a here we go! The Red Devils have reached total agreement with the player, five year deal, plus €50m fee for Inter Milan, making the goalkeeper the fourth most expensive goalie in the world.
Soak it in, Leo Messi.
Tottenham also look to fend off interest in Harry Kane as they are reportedly set to ask Bayern Munich for €116M as the asking price for the England international.
Paris Saint-Germain are looking to offload Neymar this summer, they’d want to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club according to reports, however, they want the Frenchman to sign an extension. Also, PSG have reportedly agreed terms with Dusan Vlahovic, 5-year contract, salary of €11M/year.