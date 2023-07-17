Transfer News Live, 17 July: Lionel Messi Presentation at Inter Miami, Manchester United Set to Sign Andre Onana

Transfer News Live, 17 July: Lionel Messi received a blockbuster reception during his presentation ceremony after the Argentine World Cup winner signed with MLS-based club Inter Miami. David Beckham was present at the ceremony as he welcomed the ‘best number 10’ in the world, amid fireworks and a sell-out crowd at DRV PNK Stadium. Not just Messi, Inter Miami also confirmed the signing of his former teammate Sergio Busquets, who was also unveiled as the Spaniard celebrated his 35th birthday.

Manchester United meanwhile have a full agreement in place with Inter Milan as both clubs are set to complete the transfer of Andre