Transfer News LIVE 28 July: Bayern Set To Have Talks With Spurs Regarding Harry Kane, Marco Verratti Agrees To Personal Terms With Al-Hilal

Live now
Curated By: Siddarth Sriram
Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 08:06 IST
United Kingdom (UK)
Transfer Window LIVE: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window! Bayern Munich’s bosses and Daniel Levy are set to meet to discuss the Harry Kane transfer. Bayern expected to improve on their €80m + add-ons offer for the striker. PSG will only become an option if the Bayern move collapses.
Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are interested in roping in PSG’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti to further bolster their growing squad, after announcing the signing of former Barcelona player Malcom from Zenit.
Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal continue on their journey to recruit the biggest of European stars as recent reports state that the side has approached Italian champions Napoli for talks over acquiring the likes of striker Victor Osimhen.
Osimhen had a breakout season last year with Napoli, scoring 26 goals in 32 games, as he led the frontline to a successful Serie A title.
Bayern Munich’s bosses and Daniel Levy are set to meet tomorrow to discuss the Harry Kane transfer.
Kane, who has been Spurs’ talisman striker and captain, has been highly sought-after by Bayern who look to recruit the Englishman in hopes of bettering their chances to clinch the Bundesliga and more importantly the Champions League yet again.
Bayern expected to improve on their €80m + add-ons offer for the striker. PSG will only become an option if the Bayern move collapses.
Veteran Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has reportedly reached a personal agreement with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.
The Italian midfielder is set to take his talents to Saudi Arabia after 11 years and making over 275 appearances with the Parisian side.
PSG’s Nasser Al-Khelaifi has voiced his intent on letting go of the 30-year-old for no less than 100 million pounds. Al-Hilal re now set to have talks with PSG regarding the transfer fee.
Latest reports state that Al-Hilal have reached a personal agreement with the veteran Italian midfielder from the Parisian giants over a three-year deal. All left is for the club to agree on a fee with Paris Saint-Germain.