Transfer News LIVE 28 July: Bayern Set To Have Talks With Spurs Regarding Harry Kane, Marco Verratti Agrees To Personal Terms With Al-Hilal

Transfer Window LIVE: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window! Bayern Munich’s bosses and Daniel Levy are set to meet to discuss the Harry Kane transfer. Bayern expected to improve on their €80m + add-ons offer for the striker. PSG will only become an option if the Bayern move collapses.

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are interested in roping in PSG’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti to further bolster their growing squad, after announcing the signing of former Barcelona player Malcom from Zenit.