CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Weather News UpdatesParliament SessionSudha MurtyGadar 2India vs West Indies
Home » Football » Transfer News LIVE 28 July: Bayern Set To Have Talks With Spurs Regarding Harry Kane, Marco Verratti Agrees To Personal Terms With Al-Hilal

Live now

Transfer News LIVE 28 July: Bayern Set To Have Talks With Spurs Regarding Harry Kane, Marco Verratti Agrees To Personal Terms With Al-Hilal

Transfer Market LIVE: Follow us for all the latest transfer news live updates, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 08:06 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Harry Kane and Marco Verratti. (Credit: Twitter)

Transfer Window LIVE: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window! Bayern Munich’s bosses and Daniel Levy are set to meet to discuss the Harry Kane transfer. Bayern expected to improve on their €80m + add-ons offer for the striker. PSG will only become an option if the Bayern move collapses.

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are interested in roping in PSG’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti to further bolster their growing squad, after announcing the signing of former Barcelona player Malcom from Zenit.

Jul 28, 2023 08:06 IST

Al-Hilal Eyeing Napoli's Victor Osimhen

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal continue on their journey to recruit the biggest of European stars as recent reports state that the side has approached Italian champions Napoli for talks over acquiring the likes of striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen had a breakout season last year with Napoli, scoring 26 goals in 32 games, as he led the frontline to a successful Serie A title.

Jul 28, 2023 07:25 IST

Bayern Set To Have Personal Talks With Spurs' Daniel Levy For Kane

Bayern Munich’s bosses and Daniel Levy are set to meet tomorrow to discuss the Harry Kane transfer.

Kane, who has been Spurs’ talisman striker and captain, has been highly sought-after by Bayern who look to recruit the Englishman in hopes of bettering their chances to clinch the Bundesliga and more importantly the Champions League yet again.

Bayern expected to improve on their €80m + add-ons offer for the striker. PSG will only become an option if the Bayern move collapses.

Jul 28, 2023 07:18 IST

Marco Verratti Agrees To Personal Terms With Al-Hilal

Veteran Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has reportedly reached a personal agreement with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

The Italian midfielder is set to take his talents to Saudi Arabia after 11 years and making over 275 appearances with the Parisian side.

PSG’s Nasser Al-Khelaifi has voiced his intent on letting go of the 30-year-old for no less than 100 million pounds. Al-Hilal re now set to have talks with PSG regarding the transfer fee.

Read more

Latest reports state that Al-Hilal have reached a personal agreement with the veteran Italian midfielder from the Parisian giants over a three-year deal. All left is for the club to agree on a fee with Paris Saint-Germain.

Latest News