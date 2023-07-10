Transfer News LIVE, 10 July: PSG Sign Lucas Hernandez, Bayern Munich Bid Again for Harry Kane

Live now
LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Paris Saint-Germain signed Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich on a five-year deal. The transfer fee has not been disclosed but French media reported that PSG had paid Bayern a fee of 40 million euros plus add-ons for the 27-year-old. Bayern Munich are still interested to get Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur and have submitted another bid, which according to reports is around €80m plus addons.
According to reports, Bayern Munich have submitted a new offer of €80M + bonuses to Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane.
Paris Saint-Germain added a fifth player to its squad since the start of the summer transfer window by signing France defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract.
RB Leipzig are looking to get 100 million euros from Manchester City for Josko Gvardiol.