Transfer News LIVE, 10 July: PSG Sign Lucas Hernandez, Bayern Munich Bid Again for Harry Kane

Read more

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Paris Saint-Germain signed Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich on a five-year deal. The transfer fee has not been disclosed but French media reported that PSG had paid Bayern a fee of 40 million euros plus add-ons for the 27-year-old. Bayern Munich are still interested to get Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur and have submitted another bid, which according to reports is around €80m plus add-ons.

RB Leipzig are looking to get 100 million euros from Manchester City for Josko Gvardiol.