Home » Football » Transfer News LIVE, 10 July: PSG Sign Lucas Hernandez, Bayern Munich Bid Again for Harry Kane

Live now

Transfer News LIVE, 10 July: PSG Sign Lucas Hernandez, Bayern Munich Bid Again for Harry Kane

Transfer Market Live Updates: Follow us for all the latest transfer news confirmations, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 08:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Lucas Hernandez and Harry Kane
Lucas Hernandez and Harry Kane (Twitter)

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Paris Saint-Germain signed Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich on a five-year deal. The transfer fee has not been disclosed but French media reported that PSG had paid Bayern a fee of 40 million euros plus add-ons for the 27-year-old. Bayern Munich are still interested to get Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur and have submitted another bid, which according to reports is around €80m plus addons.

Jul 10, 2023 08:09 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates Live: Bayern Munich Submit New Offer for Harry Kane

According to reports, Bayern Munich have submitted a new offer of €80M + bonuses to Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane.

Jul 10, 2023 07:44 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates Live: PSG Sign Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain added a fifth player to its squad since the start of the summer transfer window by signing France defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract.

Read more

RB Leipzig are looking to get 100 million euros from Manchester City for Josko Gvardiol.

RB Leipzig are looking to get 100 million euros from Manchester City for Josko Gvardiol.

