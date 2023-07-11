Transfer News LIVE, 11 July: Spurs U-turn on Harry Kane Sale? PSG Angry with Kylian Mbappe over Contract

“For the good of PSG, I think the time has come for Mbappe to go, no matter what,” director Leonardo told L’Equipe.

“Paris Saint-Germain existed before Kylian Mbappe and it will exist after him. He’s been in Paris for six years and, over those six seasons, five different clubs have won the Champions League (Real Madrid in 2018 and 2022, Liverpool in 2019, Bayern Munich in 2020, Chelsea in 2021 and Manchester City in 2023), none of which had Mbappe in their ranks.”

“That means it’s entirely possible to win this competition without him,” he added.

