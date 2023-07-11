Transfer News LIVE, 11 July: Spurs U-turn on Harry Kane Sale? PSG Angry with Kylian Mbappe over Contract

Live now
LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Tottenham Hotspur are reconsidering selling Harry Kane after rejecting Bayern Munich’s latest bid. New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said he will speak to the England striker to clear the air about his future. Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked. PSG are miffed with Kylian Mbappe and are adamant that he signs a new contract extension of be transferred this season with a fee. They will not the French star leave on a
“For the good of PSG, I think the time has come for Mbappe to go, no matter what,” director Leonardo told L’Equipe.
“Paris Saint-Germain existed before Kylian Mbappe and it will exist after him. He’s been in Paris for six years and, over those six seasons, five different clubs have won the Champions League (Real Madrid in 2018 and 2022, Liverpool in 2019, Bayern Munich in 2020, Chelsea in 2021 and Manchester City in 2023), none of which had Mbappe in their ranks.”
“That means it’s entirely possible to win this competition without him,” he added.
New Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou plans to hold a meeting with Harry Kane this week.
“My conversation with him will be about how we can make this club successful and I’ve got no doubts that’s what he wants as well,” Postecoglou said.
“What I want is to introduce myself to Harry and give him my vision of the football club and get a sense from him on what he thinks the club needs to do to be successful, and walk out on that training pitch and try to make it happen.”
Tottenham Hotspur wants to tie the club’s all-time leading goal-scorer to a new long-term contract.