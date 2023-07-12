Transfer News LIVE Updates, 12 July: Christian Pulisic to Make Milan Switch, Manchester United in Advanced Andre Onana Talks

Live now
Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 08:37 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
LIVE Transfer News: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer market. USA star Christian Pulisic is close to making the move from Chelsea to AC Milan and will be presented as a Rossoneri player following his medical scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
Manchester United are looking to seal the deal for their first-choice keeper going forward as long-serving goalie David De Gea has confirmed that he is set to leave the club after 12 years with the red devils.
The never-ending Kylian Mbappe saga seems to drag on as PSG do not want the player to lose the French star on a free next summer, but the 24-year-old wants
The most decorated club in English football, Manchester United are looking to complete the signing of Andre Onana from Inter.
Spanish goalie David De Gea, who has been one of United’s standout performers over the last decade had announced that he will be departing the shores of Manchester, making it pivotal for Erik ten Hag to bring in a first-choice No.1 to Old Trafford.
Brighton have secured the contract extension of captain and long-serving defender Lewis Dunk.
The move coms as a huge boost to the Seagulls, who look to replicate their sterling performances of last year heading into the new campaign.
The Chelsea trio of Romelu Lukaku, Pierre Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech were asked by the club to return to training on the 17th of July.
The trio looked like they were on their way out of the London club, but still remain on the books of the club as none of the transfers have materialised.
Inter want Lukaku, but for a cut-price deal. While, Ziyech’s move to Saudi Pro League tanked due to a failed medical.
The Cherries have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign 24-year-old Frenchman Romain Faivre from Ligue 1 side Lyon.
The deal will cost the English side a sum of 15 Million Euros.
It is being understood that Bournemouth will loan out the player to Lorient for a season for regular play time and development.
The highly sought-after Ecuadorian reportedly wants a switch to London-side Chelsea.
“It’s a big team, that’s true. A very historic team and I can’t say no because it’s a very big, historic, beautiful team. The city as well is beautiful,” the Brighton player said.
The 21-year-old was coveted by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who have already acquired the signing of West Ham’s English international Declan Rice.
The Rossoneri are looking to complete the signings of Christian Pulisic from Chelsea and Tijjani Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar.
Pulisic, the USA team star will join former Chelsea teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who also made the move from London to Milan.
Pulisic’s medical is expected to be completed on Wednesday and the club are set to announce the 24-year-old following the documentation and formalities.