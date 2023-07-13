Transfer News LIVE Updates, 13 July: Chelsea Closing in on Moises Caicedo, Manchester United Face Crunch Andre Onana Talks

Live now
Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 08:30 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Highly sought-after Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is Chelsea’s primary target at the moment and the London club are inching closer to bringing in the Ecuadorian player into their fold. It will be interesting to see if new coach Mauricio Pochettino can get the best out of the 21-year-old if he does make the switch to the Blues.
England’s most decorated club Manchester United are single-minded in their decision to bring in the Cameroonian goalkeeper to Old Trafford.
Long-serving shot-stopper David De Gea announced his departure earlier in the week and the Red Devils need a quality No.1 to realise their ambitions next season.
Inter and United have a good relationship following their previous transfer dealing and Erik ten Hag will hope to complete the signing of the 27-year-old sooner rather than later.
The London club has made the signing of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo a priority following the mass exodus of midfielders from the Blues to various clubs.
Brighton are negotiating hard and want the best deal for the sale of their 21-year-old midfielder, who has shown promise and displayed desirable qualities despite his young age.
Chelsea need to reinforce their midfield after having let midfielders such as Kaiv Havertz, N’Golo Kante, Matteo Kovacic and other big names leave in the ongoing window.
Manchester United’s search for a shot-stopper continues following David De Gea’s departure after 12 years with the English giants. Inter Milan goalie Andre Onana is the preferred option to replace the Spaniard in goal for the Red Devils as negotiations continue between the clubs.