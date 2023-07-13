CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Transfer News LIVE Updates, 13 July: Chelsea Closing in on Moises Caicedo, Manchester United Face Crunch Andre Onana Talks

Live now

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 08:30 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Moises Caicedo, Andre Onana.
Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window. Here you can get all the latest transfer news confirmations, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Highly sought-after Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is Chelsea’s primary target at the moment and the London club are inching closer to bringing in the Ecuadorian player into their fold. It will be interesting to see if new coach Mauricio Pochettino can get the best out of the 21-year-old if he does make the switch to the Blues.

Jul 13, 2023 08:30 IST

Manchester United Transfer News Updates: Onana lined up

England’s most decorated club Manchester United are single-minded in their decision to bring in the Cameroonian goalkeeper to Old Trafford.

Long-serving shot-stopper David De Gea announced his departure earlier in the week and the Red Devils need a quality No.1 to realise their ambitions next season.

Inter and United have a good relationship following their previous transfer dealing and Erik ten Hag will hope to complete the signing of the 27-year-old sooner rather than later.

Jul 13, 2023 08:26 IST

Transfer News Updates: Brighton and Chelsea in crucial Caicedo talks

The London club has made the signing of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo a priority following the mass exodus of midfielders from the Blues to various clubs.

Brighton are negotiating hard and want the best deal for the sale of their 21-year-old midfielder, who has shown promise and displayed desirable qualities despite his young age.

Chelsea need to reinforce their midfield after having let midfielders such as Kaiv Havertz, N’Golo Kante, Matteo Kovacic and other big names leave in the ongoing window.

Manchester United’s search for a shot-stopper continues following David De Gea’s departure after 12 years with the English giants. Inter Milan goalie Andre Onana is the preferred option to replace the Spaniard in goal for the Red Devils as negotiations continue between the clubs.

