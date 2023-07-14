CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Transfer News Live, 14 July: Bayern Munich Hold Talks for Harry Kane Fee, Manchester United Close in on Andre Onana

Transfer Market LIVE: Follow us for all the latest transfer news confirmations, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 07:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Harry Kane and Andre Onana
LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Bayern Munich have met Tottenham Hotspur’s Daniel Levy to discuss a transfer fee for Harry Kane after having bids were rejected before. Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked. Inter Milan and Manchester United have chalked up a deal for the transfer of goalkeeper Andre Onana. Rodrigo Moreno joined Qatar’s Al-Rayyan from Leeds United as AC Milan signed Christian Pulisic from Chelsea on a four-year contract, with an

Jul 14, 2023 07:19 IST

Chelsea Transfer News Live: Christian Pulisic Sold to AC Milan

AC Milan have signed United States forward Christian Pulisic from Chelsea on a four-year contract, with the option of a further year.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that the Italian club had paid Chelsea 20 million euros ($22.41 million) plus add-ons for the 24-year-old.

