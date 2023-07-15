Transfer News LIVE 15 July: Arsenal Sign Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice Announcement Up Next?

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Arsenal signed Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber on a long-term contract from Ajax Amsterdam. West Ham United’s Declan Rice is expected to arrive next. Serbian striker Dusan Tadic will leave Ajax Amsterdam immediately following his own request. RB Leipzig have signed Belgium striker Lois Openda from Ligue 1 RC Lens on a five-year contract as AS Roma have signed Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen on a season-long loan from Leeds United. Inter Milan and