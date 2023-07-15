CHANGE LANGUAGE
Transfer News LIVE 15 July: Arsenal Sign Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice Announcement Up Next?

Transfer News LIVE 15 July: Arsenal Sign Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice Announcement Up Next?

Transfer Market LIVE: Follow us for all the latest transfer news confirmations, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 07:30 IST

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Arsenal signed Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber on a long-term contract from Ajax Amsterdam. West Ham United’s Declan Rice is expected to arrive next. Serbian striker Dusan Tadic will leave Ajax Amsterdam immediately following his own request. RB Leipzig have signed Belgium striker Lois Openda from Ligue 1 RC Lens on a five-year contract as AS Roma have signed Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen on a season-long loan from Leeds United. Inter Milan and

Jul 15, 2023 07:17 IST

Arsenal Transfer News Live: Jurrien Timber Signed from Ajax

Arsenal signed Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax, with the 22-year-old Timber moved for a fee of 40 million euros.

Manchester United are close to a deal for Andre Onana.

