Transfer News Live: Manchester United Close to Signing Andre Onana, Harry Kane Rejects PSG Amid Bayern Munich Links

Willian re-signed for Fulham on a one-year deal with an option for a further 12 months. The 34-year-old former Chelsea and Arsenal winger scored five times in 27 Premier League appearances for the Cottagers last season.

He had reached the end of his contract and visited the Nottingham Forest training ground last week.

But he said he is staying at Fulham.

“Happy to sign one more year with Fulham,” he told the club’s website.

“Happy to continue the work that I did last season with all my teammates and the whole club. I think it’s a club that can do even better this season.”