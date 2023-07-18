Transfer News Live: Manchester United Close to Signing Andre Onana, Harry Kane Rejects PSG Amid Bayern Munich Links

Live now
July 18, 2023
LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Inter Milan and Manchester United are close to a deal for Andre Onana with medicals and the announcement being expected soon. Harry Kane has no interest in joining PSG even as Bayern Munich have been asked to pay the asking price of 116 million euros by Tottenham Hotspur for the England star. Paris Saint-Germain may let Neymar leave even though the future of Kylian Mbappe remains in limbo. Lionel Messi and Ilkay Gundogan were unveiled by Inter Miami and FC
Willian re-signed for Fulham on a one-year deal with an option for a further 12 months. The 34-year-old former Chelsea and Arsenal winger scored five times in 27 Premier League appearances for the Cottagers last season.
He had reached the end of his contract and visited the Nottingham Forest training ground last week.
But he said he is staying at Fulham.
“Happy to sign one more year with Fulham,” he told the club’s website.
“Happy to continue the work that I did last season with all my teammates and the whole club. I think it’s a club that can do even better this season.”
Manchester United are close to completing the Andre Onana deal but the Red Devils will not be officially unveiling the player until the end of this week.
According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, United fans might have to wait a bit longer.