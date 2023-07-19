Transfer News Live, July 19: Jordi Alba to Join Messi and Busquets at Inter Miami, Man Utd Close in on Onana

Live now
Former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba will join Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami, who are also looking to sign another former Barca player, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who plays for Gremio in Brazil. Manchester United is expected to finalise a deal with Inter Milan for Andre Onana, with medicals and the announcement being expected. Marcus Rashford also extended his contract with Manchester United until June 2028. Kim Min-Jae was officially
South Korea defender Kim Min-jae has joined German side Bayern Munich on a five-year contract from Serie A champions Napoli.
Jordi Alba is set to join former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami.
The 34-year-old Alba will continue his career with MLS’s Inter Miami nearly two months after announcing that he was leaving Barcelona after 11 years with the club.