Transfer News Live, July 19: Jordi Alba to Join Messi and Busquets at Inter Miami, Man Utd Close in on Onana

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba will join Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami, who are also looking to sign another former Barca player, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who plays for Gremio in Brazil. Manchester United is expected to finalise a deal with Inter Milan for Andre Onana, with medicals and the announcement being expected. Marcus Rashford also extended his contract with Manchester United until June 2028. Kim Min-Jae was officially