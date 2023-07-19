CHANGE LANGUAGE
Transfer News Live, July 19: Jordi Alba to Join Messi and Busquets at Inter Miami, Man Utd Close in on Onana

Transfer News Live, July 19: Jordi Alba to Join Messi and Busquets at Inter Miami, Man Utd Close in on Onana

Transfer Market LIVE: Follow us for all the latest transfer news live updates, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 07:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Jordi Alba and Andre Onana
Jordi Alba and Andre Onana (Twitter)

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba will join Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami, who are also looking to sign another former Barca player, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who plays for Gremio in Brazil. Manchester United is expected to finalise a deal with Inter Milan for Andre Onana, with medicals and the announcement being expected. Marcus Rashford also extended his contract with Manchester United until June 2028. Kim Min-Jae was officially unveiled by Bayern Munich.

Jul 19, 2023 07:49 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Bayern Munich Sign Kim Min-Jae

South Korea defender Kim Min-jae has joined German side Bayern Munich on a five-year contract from Serie A champions Napoli.

Jul 19, 2023 07:11 IST

Transfer News Live: Jordi Alba to Join Messi at Inter Miami

Jordi Alba is set to join former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami.

The 34-year-old Alba will continue his career with MLS’s Inter Miami nearly two months after announcing that he was leaving Barcelona after 11 years with the club.

unveiled by Bayern Munich.

Latest News