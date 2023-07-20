CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Transfer News LIVE, July 20: Riyadh Mahrez to Saudi Arabia, Harvey Barnes to Make Newcastle Switch

Live now

Transfer Market LIVE Updates: Follow us for all the latest transfer news live updates, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 07:37 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Riyadh Mahrez, Harvey Barnes.
LIVE Transfer News and Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ongoing summer transfer window.

Manchester City’s treble-winning Algerian Riyadh Mahrez is set to complete his move from the Premier League champions to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli for a fee of around 35 Million Euros.

Leicester City’s English midfielder Harvey Barnes has agreed to make the switch to Champions League entrants Newcastle United as they try to improve on a fourth-placed performance in the bygones season.

Manchester United are expected to announce the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana in the upcoming days.

Jul 20, 2023 07:37 IST

Transfer News Updates: Mahrez to undergo Al Ahli medical

Manchester City midfielder Riyadh Mahrez is set to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League with his impending move to Al Ahli.

The Algerian star’s move to the oil-rich nation is reportedly valued around the 35 Million Euro mark.

