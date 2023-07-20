Transfer News LIVE, July 20: Riyadh Mahrez to Saudi Arabia, Harvey Barnes to Make Newcastle Switch

LIVE Transfer News and Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ongoing summer transfer window.

Manchester City’s treble-winning Algerian Riyadh Mahrez is set to complete his move from the Premier League champions to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli for a fee of around 35 Million Euros.

Leicester City’s English midfielder Harvey Barnes has agreed to make the switch to Champions League entrants Newcastle United as they try to improve on a fourth-placed performance in the bygones season.

Manchester United are expected to announce the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana in the upcoming days.