Home » Football » Transfer News LIVE Updates, 21 July: Manchester United Announce Andre Onana, Everton to Bring in Arnaut Danjuma

Live now

Transfer News LIVE Updates, 21 July: Manchester United Announce Andre Onana, Everton to Bring in Arnaut Danjuma

Transfer Market LIVE Updates: Follow us for all the latest transfer news live updates, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 08:05 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Andre Onana, Arnaut Danjuma.

Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United announced the signing of the highly touted Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana. The 27-year-old shot-stopper arrives from Inter, who reached the final of the recently concluded season on the UEFA Champions League.

United are in pursuit of a striker next and Atalanta’s Danish forward Rasmus Hohlund is on the English club’s agenda next.

Everton are inching closer to acquiring the services of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal.

Jul 21, 2023 07:44 IST

Transfer News LIVE Updates: Andre Onana Signs for Manchester United

The most decorated club in English football, United, announced the long-awaited signing of Cameroon goal keeper Andre Onana as a replacement for outgoing shot-stopper David De Gea.

Onana was high on United’s priority list given the specialisation of the position, and Erik ten Hag would be absolutely chuffed to have got his man.

 

