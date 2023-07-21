Transfer News LIVE Updates, 21 July: Manchester United Announce Andre Onana, Everton to Bring in Arnaut Danjuma

Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United announced the signing of the highly touted Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana. The 27-year-old shot-stopper arrives from Inter, who reached the final of the recently concluded season on the UEFA Champions League.

United are in pursuit of a striker next and Atalanta’s Danish forward Rasmus Hohlund is on the English club’s agenda next.

Everton are inching closer to acquiring the services of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal.