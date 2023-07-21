Transfer News LIVE Updates, 21 July: Manchester United Announce Andre Onana, Everton to Bring in Arnaut Danjuma

Live now
Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window.
Manchester United announced the signing of the highly touted Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana. The 27-year-old shot-stopper arrives from Inter, who reached the final of the recently concluded season on the UEFA Champions League.
United are in pursuit of a striker next and Atalanta’s Danish forward Rasmus Hohlund is on the English club’s agenda next.
Everton are inching closer to acquiring the services of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal.
Onana was high on United’s priority list given the specialisation of the position, and Erik ten Hag would be absolutely chuffed to have got his man.
