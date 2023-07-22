CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Transfer News Live, July 22: PSG Put Kylian Mbappe up for Sale, Lionel Messi Scores on Inter Miami Debut

Live now

Transfer News Live, July 22: PSG Put Kylian Mbappe up for Sale, Lionel Messi Scores on Inter Miami Debut

Transfer Market LIVE: Follow us for all the latest transfer news live updates, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 08:02 IST

New Delhi, India

PSG star Kylian Mbappe
PSG star Kylian Mbappe (AP)

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Kylian Mbappe has not been included in Paris St Germain’s squad for their Asian pre-season tour amid reports that he has been put up for sale by the Ligue 1 side. Relations between Mbappe and PSG have been tense since the French forward said last month he would not renew his contract which expires at the end of next season, when he could leave Paris for free. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said they will not let him go for free after spending 180

Jul 22, 2023 07:55 IST

Lionel Messi Scores Winner in Last Few Second on Inter Miami Debut

Lionel Messi scored a stunning free-kick winner on his debut for Inter Miami in the final seconds of stoppage time to beat Cruz Azul 2-1.

READ MORE

Jul 22, 2023 07:34 IST

PSG Transfer News Live: Kylian Mbappe Put Up for Sale

Paris Saint-Germain has put Kylian Mbappe on sale after the French superstar refused to sign a sign a 10-year one billion euro contract at the Ligue 1 club.

PSG don’t want to lose Mbappe for free next summer.

READ MORE

Jul 22, 2023 07:02 IST

PSG Transfer News Live: Kylian Mbappe Left Out of Squad for Friendlies

French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Friday left Kylian Mbappe out of the squad for a pre-season tour of Japan, casting further doubt on the star striker’s future.

PSG gave no reason for the omission of France’s captain.

Read more

million euros to sign him.

