Transfer News Live, July 22: PSG Put Kylian Mbappe up for Sale, Lionel Messi Scores on Inter Miami Debut

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Kylian Mbappe has not been included in Paris St Germain’s squad for their Asian pre-season tour amid reports that he has been put up for sale by the Ligue 1 side. Relations between Mbappe and PSG have been tense since the French forward said last month he would not renew his contract which expires at the end of next season, when he could leave Paris for free. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said they will not let him go for free after spending 180
Lionel Messi scored a stunning free-kick winner on his debut for Inter Miami in the final seconds of stoppage time to beat Cruz Azul 2-1.
El primer gol de Messi con Inter Miami
Messi scores in his first match with the club to give us the lead in the 94th minute. pic.twitter.com/pI7bYjEK63
— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 22, 2023
