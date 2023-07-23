Transfer News Live, July 23: French Players' Union Backs Kylian Mbappe Amid PSG Contract Row

Live now
Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 08:16 IST
New Delhi, India
LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. France’s National Union of Professional Footballers slammed Paris Saint-Germain after Kylian Mbappe was excluded from their pre-season tour to Asia. The 24-year-old France star has been put up for sale, according to media reports, after relations between the two parties soured last month. Mbappe previously said he would not renew his contract, which expires at the end of next season, meaning he can leave for free in June 2024. But PSG President Nasser
Aston Villa have signed French forward Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee, with British media reports quoting the 24-year-old will sign a five-year deal after Villa paid 41 million pounds.
Less than 24 hours after the announcement that the team would travel to Asia without him, Kylian Mbappe trained with the club’s reserve team at their complex in Poissy outside Paris.
After being put up for sale by PSG, Kylian Mbappe is being looked at by the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea as well as Al-Hilal and Real Madrid.