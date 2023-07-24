Transfer News LIVE Updates, July 24: Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray, Raul Jiminez to Fulham

Live now
Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 24, 2023
London, United Kingdom (UK)
LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window.
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha made the move to Turkish giants Galatasaray, who gave the Ivory Coast international a warm reception in Istanbul upon arrival.
Wolves’ star striker Raul Jiminez is close to completing his switch to Fulham as Aleksandr Mitrovic could be snapped up by the ambitious Saudi Pro League side Al Hilah.
The highly anticipated Kylian Mbappe transfer saga thickens by the minute, the club are player seem to be at an impasse.
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is close to making the switch to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal in the ongoing summer transfer window.
The Serbian forward had agreed to personal terms with the Saudi club a couple of days back and the clubs are ironing out the details of the deal on their sides.
Newcastle player Allan Saint-Maximin is on the verge of completing his move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.
The French winger has a verbal agreement with the Saudi side in place and the first part of his medical are also done, according to sources.
The 26-year-old is set to pen a contract with Al Ahli until the year 2026.
The English international completed the move from the Foxes to the toon and was also handed a run out at his new club by manager Eddie Howe on Monday as Newcastle United and Aston Villa played out a 3-3 draw in the USA.
The 25-year-old former Leicester player is signed to Newcastle until 2028 on a five-year-deal.
New beginnings ⚫️⚪️ buzzing to get started @NUFC pic.twitter.com/b8RiUFU1E7
— Harvey Barnes (@harveybarnes97) July 23, 2023
Reports state that the Turkish giants have agreed to a 10 Million Euro deal with PSG to acquire the services of Icardi in a permanent move, in a contract extending till the year 2026.
Ivory Coast international player Wilfried Zaha arrived in Turkey ahead of his impending switch to the Turkish giants Galatasaray.
The Crystal Palace player would make a brilliant addition to the Aslanlar, who have also secured the deal for the permanent switch for Mauro Icardi.
🚨 Wilfried Zaha in Turkey signing for Galatasaray!
🇨🇮🤝🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/Cy4d3f3dXx
— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 23, 2023