Transfer News LIVE Updates, July 24: Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray, Raul Jiminez to Fulham

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha made the move to Turkish giants Galatasaray, who gave the Ivory Coast international a warm reception in Istanbul upon arrival.

Wolves’ star striker Raul Jiminez is close to completing his switch to Fulham as Aleksandr Mitrovic could be snapped up by the ambitious Saudi Pro League side Al Hilah.

The highly anticipated Kylian Mbappe transfer saga thickens by the minute, the club are player seem to be at an impasse.