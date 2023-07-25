Football Transfer News Live Updates: Kylian Mbappe Finally Reacts to Al-Hilal Rumours, Sofyan Amrabat Set to Join Manchester United

Read more

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund signed Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich on Monday, boosting its options following Jude Bellingham’s departure for Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old Sabitzer signed a contract through June 2027 and will travel on Tuesday to the United States to join his new teammates on Dortmund’s summer tour.

”He fits the profile that we were looking for exactly — a central midfielder who will strengthen us both defensively and offensively as a box-to-box player,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said. “Marcel is physically strong and also carries an immense goal threat. We’re convinced that he will also become an important pillar of our team thanks to his personality and will help us to be even more effective, especially in hard-fought matches.”