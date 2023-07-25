Football Transfer News Live Updates: Kylian Mbappe Finally Reacts to Al-Hilal Rumours, Sofyan Amrabat Set to Join Manchester United

Live now
Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 08:14 IST
New Delhi, India
Football Transfer News Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window, here you can get all the latest updates of all the football transfer rumours and gossip around the world. Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga has once again taken center stage as PSG have reportedly accepted €300m — a record fee from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. “The club has given permission to Al Hilal to speak with Mbappe. That’s the request of the letter and that’s been granted,” the PSG source told AFP. The club is set to offer Mbappe a lucrative deal – which will help him earn €700m a year including commercial
Borussia Dortmund signed Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich on Monday, boosting its options following Jude Bellingham’s departure for Real Madrid. The 29-year-old Sabitzer signed a contract through June 2027 and will travel on Tuesday to the United States to join his new teammates on Dortmund’s summer tour.
Sofyan Amrabat is all set to join Manchester United as they are set to complete the big move in the coming days. Moroccan journalist Izem Anass suggested that Amrabat has told Fiorentina of his desire to leave earlier this month.
Kylian Mbappe has reacted to his big transfer rumours to Al-Hilal for the first time on Twitter. Al Hilal is ready to offer Mbappe a lucrative deal which will help him earn €700m a year including commercial deals.
”He fits the profile that we were looking for exactly — a central midfielder who will strengthen us both defensively and offensively as a box-to-box player,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said. “Marcel is physically strong and also carries an immense goal threat. We’re convinced that he will also become an important pillar of our team thanks to his personality and will help us to be even more effective, especially in hard-fought matches.”