Transfer News LIVE, 26 July: Kylian Mbappe Saga Continues, Jordan Henderson Set to Depart Liverpool

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 08:49 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
LIVE Transfer Market Updates:
Liverpool midfield stalwart Jordan Henderson has completed a move away from the scousers as he is set to move to the lucrative Saudi Pro League with Al Ettifaq to play under former teammate Steven Gerrard in a mouth-watering contract.
Kylian Mbappe has been playing his cards close to the chest as the world awaits his decision pertaining to his future football club.
According to reports, Real Madrid hasn’t yet tabled an offer for French superstar Kylian Mbappe. Despite the Spanish giants not submitting an offer for the 24-year-old PSG remain confident that Los Blancos will come in with a strong offer.
The development comes after PSG offered Mbappe a 10-year contract worth 1 Billion Euros, while Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have been trying to prize away the French skipper on a one-year deal that would pocket Mbappe a whooping 700 Million Euros and PSG would receive a world record 300 Million Euro transfer fee.