Transfer News LIVE, 27 July: Kylian Mbappe Turns Down Saudi Talks, Al Hilal Want Marco Verratti

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 08:05 IST
LIVE Transfer Window Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window.
Al Hilal are interested in roping in PSG’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti to further bolster their growing squad, after announcing the signing of former Barcelona player Malcom from Zenit.
Al Hilal have expressed their interest in bringing in the Italian midfielder from PSG.
The Saudi Pro League side have reportedly offered a 30 Million Euro fee to the Parisian side for the signature of the 30-year-old.
Kylian Mabppe has turned down the mouth-watering bumper contract from Saudi Pro League as the French skipper has no plans to make the swap to the oil-rich nation’s ambitious football project.
It has been reported that Mabppe refused to even hold talks with the Middle Eastern suitors and his future lies in Europe, possibly Real Madrid.