Transfer News LIVE, 27 July: Kylian Mbappe Turns Down Saudi Talks, Al Hilal Want Marco Verratti

Kylian Mbappe has turned down the blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia, following the mouth-watering offer that would pocket the French superstar a whopping 700 Million Euros a year.

Al Hilal are interested in roping in PSG’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti to further bolster their growing squad, after announcing the signing of former Barcelona player Malcom from Zenit.