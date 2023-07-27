CHANGE LANGUAGE
Transfer News LIVE, 27 July: Kylian Mbappe Turns Down Saudi Talks, Al Hilal Want Marco Verratti

Transfer News LIVE, 27 July: Kylian Mbappe Turns Down Saudi Talks, Al Hilal Want Marco Verratti

Transfer Market LIVE Updates: Follow us for all the latest transfer news live updates, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 08:05 IST

Paris, France

LIVE Transfer Window Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe has turned down the blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia, following the mouth-watering offer that would pocket the French superstar a whopping 700 Million Euros a year.

Al Hilal are interested in roping in PSG’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti to further bolster their growing squad, after announcing the signing of former Barcelona player Malcom from Zenit.

Jul 27, 2023 08:05 IST

Transfer News Updates: Al Hilal want Verratti

Al Hilal have expressed their interest in bringing in the Italian midfielder from PSG.

The Saudi Pro League side have reportedly offered a 30 Million Euro fee to the Parisian side for the signature of the 30-year-old.

Jul 27, 2023 08:01 IST

Transfer News Updates: Mbappe refuses to hold talks with Al Hilal

Kylian Mabppe has turned down the mouth-watering bumper contract from Saudi Pro League as the French skipper has no plans to make the swap to the oil-rich nation’s ambitious football project.

It has been reported that Mabppe refused to even hold talks with the Middle Eastern suitors and his future lies in Europe, possibly Real Madrid.

