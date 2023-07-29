Transfer News Live, July 29: Latest on Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Rasmus Hojlund; PSG Set Sights on Ousmane Dembele

Live now
Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 08:48 IST
New Delhi, India
Football Transfer News Live Updates, July 29: The rumour mill never stops, of course when players such as Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and others are on the market, there’s going to be non-stop drama. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the football transfer market. Kylian Mbappe continues to hog the limelight amidst his standoff with Paris Saint-Germain. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was recently questioned about Mbappe ahead of the El Clasico friendly in the USA, and the Italian coach said he’d not answer.
Bayern Munich are set to continue their chase for Harry Kane, having two bids already rejected for the
According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have submitted a 60m bid to Rasmus Hojlund the striker is hopeful of joining United, PSG also in the race, however, Hojlund prefers a move to the Red Devils. Talks set to continue between both parties, personal terms won’t be an issue.
According to multiple reports, PSG are closing in on the signing of Ousmane Dembele, the Frenchman has a release clause of fifty million euros, active until July 31. The history between PSG and Barcelona looks set to continue.
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was quizzed about Kylian Mbappe ahead of the friendly against Barcelona in USA. Here’s what Ancelotti had to say: “I don’t mind being asked again about Kylian Mbappé… I just don’t answer!” said the Madrid coach during a presser. The drama continues…
Paris Saint Germain are preparing for life after Mbappe as they are looking to sign Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, the Frenchman has been a long-term target for PSG and has a release clause of fifty million euros before July 31.
Manchester United are looking to complete the signing of Rasmus Hojlund, a player PSG also want and amidst the bidding war between the clubs, Atalanta are set to profit. The Red Devils have reportedly made a second bid of nearly sixty million euros.
United are also looking to sell Fred or Donny Van de Beek to bring in Sofian Amrabat from Fiorentina, Fred is being linked to Galatasaray and Van de Beek is negotiating with La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.
Follow this space for the latest, hottest updates from the transfer window.