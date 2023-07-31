Football Transfer and Latest Rumours Live Updates: Ousmane Dembele Agrees Personal Terms With PSG

Read more

Paris Saint-Germain have gone shopping in the transfer after losing one of their biggest ever stars in history earlier this year to MLS club LA Galaxy and another on the verge of an acrimonious exit. Lionel Messi arrived in the Paris capital amidst unreal hype but it didn’t turn into a dream partnership PSG were hoping it to be. What’s worse Kylian Mbappe is set on leaving them come what may meaning PSG are desperate to land a big name. In their efforts, they have reportedly agreed personal terms with FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele with the Ligue1 club taking steps to activate his release clause (£43m).

In Premier League, Chelsea seemingly have agreed personal terms with AS Monaco’s Alex Disasi. Reportedly, Disasi was a target of Manchester United as well but only in the event they were able to sell Harry Maguire who has also been stripped of the club captaincy ahead of the latest season.

The future club of Mbappe is anyone’s guess now with every major club rumoured to be landing his signature. We are all told that his heart is set on joining Real Madrid though but there’s still a year left on his contract with PSG. The latest gossip is that Liverpool FC could lure him for a year-long loan spell.