Transfer News Live, July 7: Manchester United Chase Andre Onana, Arsenal To Unveil Declan Rice

Transfer Market Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window!

The biggest news as of today has to be Manchester United’s hot pursuit for Andre Onana from Inter. With David De Gea’s future seemingly uncertain, United are in dire need of bringing in options.

Arsenal are also set to unveil their new signing of Declan Rice. The Gunners also signed a four-year extension for centre-back William Saliba and are also expected to call in Dutchman Jurrien Timber from Ajax for his medical today.