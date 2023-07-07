CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :MS DhoniKarnataka BudgetAjit PawarKiara AdvaniAshes 2023
Home » Football » Transfer News Live, July 7: Manchester United Chase Andre Onana, Arsenal To Unveil Declan Rice

Live now

Transfer News Live, July 7: Manchester United Chase Andre Onana, Arsenal To Unveil Declan Rice

Transfer Market Live: Follow us for all the latest transfer confirmations, rumours and gossip from the world of football

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 12:36 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

transfer window, football tranfer news, onana news, rice signig, arsenal news, madrid
Christian Pulisic and Andre Onana along with Declan Rice. (Twitter)

Transfer Market Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window!

The biggest news as of today has to be Manchester United’s hot pursuit for Andre Onana from Inter. With David De Gea’s future seemingly uncertain, United are in dire need of bringing in options.

Arsenal are also set to unveil their new signing of Declan Rice. The Gunners also signed a four-year extension for centre-back William Saliba and are also expected to call in Dutchman Jurrien Timber from Ajax for his medical today.

Jul 07, 2023 12:36 IST

Daley Blind Set To Sign For Girona As Free Agent

Ex-Manchester United defender Daley Blind is set to join Spanish side Girona, after departing from Ajax as a free agent this summer.

Jul 07, 2023 11:53 IST

AC Milan Gunning to sign Christian Pulisic from Chelsea

AC Milan have confirmed their interest in signing Chelsea forward, Christian Pulisic and are said to be working towards finalizing a deal with the Blues today.

Jul 07, 2023 11:28 IST

Machester United Continue Talks for Andre Onana from Inter

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have improved their bid to Inter for Andre Onana, as they now have offered a deal worth 50 million euros.

But, Inter are still hesitant and expecting an offer close to 60 million euros to let go of their first-choice keeper.

Jul 07, 2023 11:20 IST

William Saliba Signs New Long Term Deal With Arsenal

The Brazilian centre-back has agreed to stay at the Emirates for four more years to aid Arsenal in their pursuit for the Premier League title.

Read more

AC Milan are also active in the market as they seek to acquire US forward Christian Pulisic from Chelsea to add to their ranks.

Latest News