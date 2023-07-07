Transfer News Live, July 7: Manchester United Chase Andre Onana, Arsenal To Unveil Declan Rice

Live now
Curated By: Siddarth Sriram
Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 12:36 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Transfer Market Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window!
The biggest news as of today has to be Manchester United’s hot pursuit for Andre Onana from Inter. With David De Gea’s future seemingly uncertain, United are in dire need of bringing in options.
Arsenal are also set to unveil their new signing of Declan Rice. The Gunners also signed a four-year extension for centre-back William Saliba and are also expected to call in Dutchman Jurrien Timber from Ajax for his medical today.
Ex-Manchester United defender Daley Blind is set to join Spanish side Girona, after departing from Ajax as a free agent this summer.
AC Milan have confirmed their interest in signing Chelsea forward, Christian Pulisic and are said to be working towards finalizing a deal with the Blues today.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have improved their bid to Inter for Andre Onana, as they now have offered a deal worth 50 million euros.
But, Inter are still hesitant and expecting an offer close to 60 million euros to let go of their first-choice keeper.
The Brazilian centre-back has agreed to stay at the Emirates for four more years to aid Arsenal in their pursuit for the Premier League title.
AC Milan are also active in the market as they seek to acquire US forward Christian Pulisic from Chelsea to add to their ranks.