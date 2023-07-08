Transfer Market LIVE Updates, 8 July: Manchester United Closing in on Andre Onana, Inter Looking for Replacement

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Transfer Market LIVE Updates: Follow us for all the latest transfer confirmations, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 09:11 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Transfer Market LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window. English giants Manchester United are very close to bringing in goalkeeper Andre Onana to the Premier League as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen the side that finished third in the bygone season.

Turkish sensation Arda Guler was snapped up by Spanis heavyweights Real Madrid, who rate the youngster highly.

Dutch fullback Daley Blind made the switch to Spanish side Girona following his departure from Eredivisie side Ajax.

Jul 08, 2023 09:11 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Leicester's Barnes wants Newcastle switch

Harvey Barnes, one of the stand out players of the Leicester City unit that got relegated to the Championships, is rated highly by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, who is interested in brining the Englishman to St.James’ Park.

Jul 08, 2023 09:04 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Inter lining up Onana replacement

The Italian giants are looking to fill in for goalkeeper the outgoing Andre Onana, who is expected to join PL side Manchester United.

The Nerrazuri are eyeing possible moves for Yan Sommer of Bayern Munich and 21-year-old Anatolij Trubin, who plays for Shakhtar Donetsk.

Jul 08, 2023 09:00 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Manchester United inching closer to Onana

The Cameroonian shot-stopper has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the English giants and is waiting for movement from his current side Inter Milan to take the switch forward.

The deal is said to be a four-year contract with an option to extend for one additional year.

The move is set to be Erik ten Hag’s second acquisition of the season following the transfer of Mason Mount from Chelsea to United earlier in the week.

