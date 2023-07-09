Transfer News LIVE Updates, 9 July: Kylian Mbappe Saga Drags on, Bayern Could Give up on Harry Kane

Live now
PSG star Kylian Mbappe’s latest interview saw him criticising the French capital city club in a scathing comment as the never-ending transfer saga of the most sought-after player on the planet right now carries on.
Bayern Munich could possibly pull out of the race for English captain Harry Kane citing the difficulties in negotiating with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.
Manchester United stalwart goalie David De Gea announced that he was leaving the red devils after a brilliant 12 years of service between the sticks.
German giants Bayern Munich, who were looking to rope in English striker Harry Kane during the ongoing transfer window are reportedly close to pulling out of the fight for the signature of the talismanic striker.
Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, who has the propensity to be a tough negotiator to deal with, is cited as one of the main reasons the Bundesliga champions want to move away from their target striker.
The race to sign French crown jewel Kylian Mbappe is heating up by the day and the French striker himself added fuel to the burning fire with some explosive comments to the French media yesterday.
Apparently, Mbappe’s comments over PSG being a divisive club did not go down well with some of the players of the team, who have approached the club with complaints pertaining to the same.
Meanwhile, PSG seemed to be stuck in a pit in terms of the 24-year-old as the capital city club does not want to let him go for a free next season when his existing contract runs out and either want the superstar to sign an extension or be sold during the ongoing window as multiple clubs lie in wait, particularly Real Madrid.