Transfer News LIVE Updates, 9 July: Kylian Mbappe Saga Drags on, Bayern Could Give up on Harry Kane

Transfer Market LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe’s latest interview saw him criticising the French capital city club in a scathing comment as the never-ending transfer saga of the most sought-after player on the planet right now carries on.

Bayern Munich could possibly pull out of the race for English captain Harry Kane citing the difficulties in negotiating with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Manchester United stalwart goalie David De Gea announced that he was leaving the red devils after a brilliant 12 years of service between the sticks.