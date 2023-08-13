Transfer News 2023 Live Updates: Kylian Mbappe Makes PSG U-turn?

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 08:29 IST
New Delhi, India
Football Transfer Window Live Updates: The club football season has started getting underway with Premier League fixtures kicking off this weekend. Clubs continue to finalise deals with their targets, engage in tense negotiations with rivals to bring home players they hope will bring them success in the near future. In Paris, the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga seems to have taken a new, bizarre (but totally not unexpected) turn with reports now claiming the superstar could agree a new contract with current club Paris Saint-Germain.
Stick with us for all the latest football transfers and rumours through the day.
After reportedly agreeing a deal to sign Harry Maguire, West Ham United are eyeing another Manchester United star. As per talkSPORT, West Ham have shown an interest in Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has one year left on his contract.
Liverpool target Moises Caicedo is said to have agreed an eight-year deal with Premier League club Chelsea. Reportedly, Brighton have accepted a record-breaking £115 million bid from the Blues. It has been widely reported that Liverpool had made £111 million bid which was expected before Caicedo told them about his interest in joining Chelsea.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the dynamic and sometimes thrilling world of football transfer. Harry Kane has finally left his boyhood club to join German giants Bayern Munich and made his debut for them. And a latest report from Canal+ claims that Kylian Mbappe may have started thinking about extending his stint with Paris Saint-Germain. This is after it was said the Frenchman has already agreed a deal with Real Madrid and will not extend his stay with PSG which is in its final year now.