Football Transfers News Live Updates: PSG in Talks With Barcelona for Ansu Fati

Football Transfers News Live Updates: PSG in Talks With Barcelona for Ansu Fati

Football Transfer News Live Updates, August 18: Follow us for all the latest gossip, rumours and confirmed deals from the world of football

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 08:07 IST

New Delhi, India

ansu fati, fc barcelona, football transfer news
Ansu Fati's career has been impacted by injuries. (AFP Photo)

Football Transfer Live Updates From Today: Barcelona star Ansu Fati could leave the Spanish club in the current transfer window if reports are to be believed. The 20-year-old is wanted by several Premier League clubs including Arsenal with even Manchester United rumoured to be interested. However, as per El Nacional, French club Paris Saint-Germain is in talks with Barca about a possible signing of Fati with the Catalan Giants asking for £25.7 million plus £8.6 million in add-ons.

Expressing his admiration for the young star, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez had recently said, “I’m happy with him (Fati), he is

Aug 18, 2023 08:07 IST

City to Place Fresh Bid for Paqueta?

Treble winners Manchester City may continue to their pursuit of West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta especially after their midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne was ruled out for months. West Ham are said to have rejected an initial bid but are expecting a fresh offer from City.



heritage of this club. I don’t know how I should say it. The market will dictate, and that is up until August 31st… I’m happy with him, he is a player for the present and the future.”

