Football Transfers News Live Updates: PSG in Talks With Barcelona for Ansu Fati

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 08:07 IST
Football Transfer Live Updates From Today: Barcelona star Ansu Fati could leave the Spanish club in the current transfer window if reports are to be believed. The 20-year-old is wanted by several Premier League clubs including Arsenal with even Manchester United rumoured to be interested. However, as per El Nacional, French club Paris Saint-Germain is in talks with Barca about a possible signing of Fati with the Catalan Giants asking for £25.7 million plus £8.6 million in add-ons.
Expressing his admiration for the young star, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez had recently said, "I'm happy with him (Fati), he is
Treble winners Manchester City may continue to their pursuit of West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta especially after their midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne was ruled out for months. West Ham are said to have rejected an initial bid but are expecting a fresh offer from City.